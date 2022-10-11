All American’s Spencer and Olivia stir up strong feelings among fans after season 5 premiere

In the series' triumphant return to television, All American season 5 premiered and right away, the romantic drama kicked off.

For starters, there was the would-be love triangle that involved Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Simone (Geffri Maya). Although Jordan and Layla clearly have feelings for each other, they still are taking things slow and aren’t officially together, while Jordan and Simone have been broken up for a little bit but had some lingering tensions that wouldn’t be resolved until the season premiere of All American: Homecoming. The drama between those three was definitely tense, and yet fans couldn’t stop focusing on what was going on with All American’s Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan).

By the end of last season, Spencer and Olivia’s relationship was quite fragile. Not only was the pair trying to find time in their busy schedules to see each other, but their future career goals kept placing them on a collision course that would eventually cause one of them to sacrifice something they love for the person they love. Coming into the season 5 premiere, viewers weren’t sure what would need to happen for these two to get back on track.

Make no mistake, the audience certainly wanted #Spelivia to work things out given the lengths the two went through to be together in the first place. Not only did they betray friendships with Asher (Cody Christian) and Layla, but Spencer held Olivia’s hand through her battles with addiction and she held his through the death of his father. Plus, as Coop (Bre-Z) pointed out, Spencer literally took a bullet for the woman that he loves.

With all of that said, did the two manage to successfully hit the restart button on their relationship?

No.

As Spencer hosted a party at the beach house, he and Olivia barely talked. However, once the party ended the two discussed where their relationship was heading. While Olivia said she wanted to be with him, Spencer made the choice to end things.

In a beautifully sad moment, he started talking about seeing her on campus interacting with her journalism friends and discussing the developments in her young profession. He realized in those times her light shined brightest and she seemed to be truly happy. He then referred to that light dimming just a bit when she’s in his presence and that’s not what he wants for her. Although Olivia began crying and wanted to protest against what Spencer was stating, she soon realized he had a point.

The premiere didn’t end without a glimmer of hope for fans of the relationship. Olivia made the very definitive statement to Spencer "this is not where our story ends." Sounds like they may find their way back to each other at some point. In the meantime, viewers should expect some awkward run-ins between the two at group functions and for some new romantic pairings on the horizon.

Fans react to All American’s Spencer and Olivia breaking up

Even with the writing on the wall, All American fans were still not happy to see the young adults head to Splitsville. Take a look at just some of the tweets from viewers.

I enjoyed every Spencer and Olivia scene, you can feel the chemistry and see how much they care about each other #AllAmericanOctober 11, 2022 See more

We waited how long for Spencer and Olivia to get together FOR THEM TO BREAK UP?! I’m not having it #AllAmericanCWOctober 11, 2022 See more

Why did Olivia not interrupt Spencer? She was feeling the empty side of his bed that morning, she wanted to stay together, she was hearing Coop and chose Spencer, why didn’t she say something #spelivia #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/V93w3L7NxUOctober 11, 2022 See more

When Spencer and Olivia get back together at his moms wedding>>>October 11, 2022 See more

spencer and olivia clearly can't live without each other so why we playing games 😪 #AllAmericanpic.twitter.com/tyegj1ch6qOctober 11, 2022 See more

me after watching Spencer & Olivia breakup #AllAmerican #AllAmericanCW pic.twitter.com/gCLDCXtLDUOctober 11, 2022 See more

spencer’s cheek kiss and the breath olivia took… oh that will forever be in my mind. #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/dN1OT6dpFZOctober 11, 2022 See more

New episodes of All American air live on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. The latest episodes eventually become available to stream for free on The CW app (opens in new tab), while seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.