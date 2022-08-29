All American: Homecoming season 2 — release date and everything we know about the collegiate-based drama

For those viewers that couldn’t get enough of the popular All American spin-off series, here’s some good news. All American: Homecoming season 2 is headed to a screen near you this fall.

Given how the freshman season ended, there are a lot of questions about what happens next in the lives of these undergrads. For example, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) has now been promoted to an active player on the Bringston tennis team with the injury of Thea (Camille Hyde). How will she fare under the pressure of the spotlight? Perhaps more importantly from a drama standpoint, how will she move past the reignited tension that currently exists between her and Thea? Plus, what happens with that tension as it becomes more about Damon (Peyton 'Alex' Smith) and less about a spot on the tennis team?

Here’s everything we know about All American: Homecoming season 2.

All American: Homecoming season 2 premieres on Monday, October 10, at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW network in the US. The show will follow the season 5 premiere of the original franchise All American at 8 pm ET/PT. If you’re not yet caught up with All American: Homecoming season 1, it’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

To date, there is no official word yet as to when the season will premiere in the UK. However, when that information becomes available, we can pass it along.

What is All American: Homecoming season 2 about?

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Kelly Jenrette as Amara walking arm in arm in All American: Homecoming (Image credit: The CW)

While an official synopsis for season 2 has not yet been released, based on what happened in the finale of the freshman season we have a pretty good idea of what’s to come.

As previously mentioned, Simone is now a starting player on the Bringston University tennis team. However, this was a position that was acquired following the injury of her frenemy Thea, and Thea didn’t let Simone forget that in the finale. Given that Thea also knows her boyfriend Damon has a thing for Simone and vice versa, there are definitely going to be some explosive moments between the two ladies in the forthcoming episodes.

Speaking of Damon, having found out that he is the full-biological brother of his college bestie JR (Sylvester Powell), and that his biological father forced his biological mother to give him up as a child, his head is a bit all over the place. So much so in fact, that he was willing to go play baseball for a rival university in the finale. Will he actually go through with it? That’s to be determined.

Other storylines worth paying close attention to are the emergence of Amara (Kelly Jenrette) in her new dean position, Cam (Mitchell Edwards) trying to figure out how he’s going to pay for school and Coach Turner (Cory Hardrict) attempting to work on his mental health journey and recovery.

All American: Homecoming season 2 cast

There has been no major casting news when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 2. With that said, all of the series regulars from season 1 are expected to return and are as follows:

Geffri Maya (Snowfall) as Simone Hicks

Peyton Alex Smith (Legacies) as Damon Sims

Kelly Jenrette (Limetown) as Amara Patterson

Cory Hardrict (The Chi) as Coach Marcus Turner

Sylvester Powell (Five Points) as Jessie 'JR' Raymond

Camille Hyde (The Fix) as Thea Mays

Netta Walker (Chicago Fire) as Keisha McCalla

Rhoyle Ivy King (Pose) as Nathaniel Harden

Mitchell Edwards (Spinning Out) as Cam Watkins

All American: Homecoming season 2 trailer

It’s still a bit too early for an official season 2 trailer. However, once one becomes available, we’ll be sure to include that here.

How to watch All American: Homecoming season 2

All American: Homecoming is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television channel. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 2 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere via The CW app (opens in new tab). The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.

For UK would-be fans, once we get official word as to when the series is set to premiere in the UK, we’ll be sure to pass it along.