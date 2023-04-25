Did All American's Spencer and Alicia break up yet?

Another day, another All American season 5 episode goes by where fans are left frustrated and asking the same question, "Did Spencer and Alicia break up?"

Make no mistake, the viewers posing this question aren't doing so out of loving concern, hoping that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Alicia (Pauline Dyer) make it for the long haul. They instead are asking because Alicia is the last roadblock in the power couple known as Spelivia, that's Spencer and Olivia (Samantha Logan), reuniting. While Alicia may certainly be a lovely woman, All American fans have known from the start she is not Spencer's soulmate. This sentiment reached a fever pitch after the episode titled "Mask Off," which aired on Monday, April 24.

The episode started out with a family breakfast between Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Spencer and his girlfriend. While the moment seemed like a touching meal for mother and child, Grace didn't appear thrilled to have Alicia there making her son pancakes, with water instead of milk no less. The subtle side-eye Grace shot Alicia's way didn't go unnoticed by the All American audience, who condoned the feelings of the James family matriarch.

Then came Alicia inviting herself to Olivia's journalism award ceremony. To be fair, Spencer's current girlfriend thought she was being supportive of his ex-girlfriend, who actually played a part in Spencer and Alicia still being a couple (talk about complicated).

Although Alicia stepped into the ceremony confident in her relationship, her confidence wavered when she witnessed Grace giving a loving pat on the back to Olivia. Alicia's concerned facial expression was a familiar one as she's displayed it several times watching Spencer and Olivia's interaction, but now she looked pained to see Spencer’s mom's affection toward his ex.

Lastly, viewers were once again reminded of the magic that is Spelivia when Spencer gave his ex the wise words to go after what she wants and to fully live her life. The tender moment pretty much was confirmation that Olivia should not give up on her and Spencer reuniting, especially considering she told him weeks ago that she wanted him back and is still waiting for his response.

All American fans can't wait to see Spencer and Alicia break up

Judging by Twitter alone, show fans are literally counting down the days to Alicia is out of the picture. Their frustration with the pair still being in a relationship even eclipsed the unexpected dance moves Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) displayed in a hip-hop class. Take a look for yourself.

Another week. Another disappointment. No breakup with Alicia. And small crumbs between Spencer and Olivia. #spelivia #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/55NYD2aLY2April 25, 2023 See more

There’s Alicia and that face again 😭 #AllAmericanApril 25, 2023 See more

If Alicia and Spencer don’t break up this episode imma be mad #AllAmerican #AllAmericanCWApril 24, 2023 See more

when is spencer going to break up with alicia .. it’s been dragged out long enough #AllAmericanApril 25, 2023 See more

Everytime we think Alicia and Spencer are breaking up.Writers: #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/GHr4HLX7F6April 25, 2023 See more

So Alicia invited herself to Liv’s event? #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/xXuuANqII7April 25, 2023 See more

How you get jealous seeing Liv, Grace, and Spencer standing there but you invited yourself? #AllAmericanApril 25, 2023 See more

i’m cryinggg at them tryna normalize alicia being everywhere with him. having her at the ceremony was one thing but taking her to liv house is a whole other thing. like no pic.twitter.com/H7L2T84XRmApril 25, 2023 See more

I know Spencer didn’t just call Alicia baby- #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/26y0xBBgfKApril 25, 2023 See more

All American season 5 continues to air new episodes on Mondays on The CW.