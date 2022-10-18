All American fans weigh in on Jordan and Layla's future

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago when All American’s Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) only had eyes for Simone (Geffri Maya) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) was trying not to be upset that the boy she was in love with moved on with her best friend. Back then, the possibility of a potential romance flaring up between Jordan and Layla wasn’t on most viewers’ radar; they were rarely even in scenes together one-on-one. However, somewhere in the second half of season 4, they started gravitating toward each other and fans started seeing the real potential for what has been dubbed #Jordayla.

Two episodes into All American season 5, the chemistry between the pair is downright undeniable. While Jordan is ready to tell the world he loves her and have her as his girlfriend, Layla has been dragging her feet, even being resistant, on a possible relationship. So in the meantime, viewers have been watching the characters exchange longing looks, get caught up in flirtatious banter and Layla, in particular, fight what many people think is inevitable.

Referring to what occurred in All American season 5 episode 2, "Don't Sweat the Technique," the two kicked things off by playfully going back and forth on whether or not Jordan was funny. While he was adamant that he has comedic chops, Layla countered that being funny is not his forte. So throughout the episode, Jordan was on a mission to prove her wrong. Although the jokes he sent her via text fell flat (very flat), it was his move with business cards that seemed to win Layla over.

Some backstory: prior to the "is Jordan funny" discussion, Layla does a bit of venting about her career woes and having a music label that doesn’t have a PR team, social media influence or even "business cards with my name on it."

In the final moments of the episode, Layla walks into her office and spots a mysterious gift. Picking up the box, she opens it to see business cards that have "my name on it" printed on them. Layla couldn’t help but laugh and admit to herself that this was funny. The All American audience also appears to have smiled from ear to ear, and even swoon a little bit, about how "cute" Jordan’s joke was.

With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) on the outs, perhaps Jordan and Layla will be All American's new It couple.

All American fans react to Jordan and Layla romance

It’s clear that most fans are rooting for Jordan and Layla to become an official couple. If anything, they want the two to hurry up in solidifying this thing. Check out the tweets.

it’s the way jordan reassured layla that he’s hers even though they’re not together yet. 🥰 I love them #AllAmerican #JORDAYLA pic.twitter.com/28WhZqokO2October 18, 2022 See more

Is there a reason why Jordan and Layla haven't shown affection yet not even so much as a hug??? Like the teasing and banter is cute but give us something physical #AllAmerican #JordaylaOctober 18, 2022 See more

AW SHE WAS WORRIED ABOUT HIM #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/cTjp4IrMaZOctober 18, 2022 See more

layla and jordan are so cute they are perfect its ridiculous how many iconic and funny scenes they have like pic.twitter.com/rIFgzJrUGEOctober 18, 2022 See more

layla watching jordan play #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/5tMwNdVunZOctober 18, 2022 See more

jordan at the party stuck on his phone trying to find ways to make layla laugh, that’s such a big win. layla only focused on player, jordan only focused on one person even at the party pic.twitter.com/9AN5Tr9jCnOctober 18, 2022 See more

can we talk about jordan calling layla “keating” several times now this is what winning looks likeOctober 18, 2022 See more