The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 27, 2025: Hope gives Carter an answer

Carter gets an answer to his proposal while Ridge presses Steffy for information in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 27, 2025.

We begin today with a look at the engagement ring Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has for Hope (Annika Noelle). He continues his impassioned speech to her, letting her know she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He asks her to marry him, but she stays silent.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) finds Steffy (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in the office late. Taylor knows she’s been taking care of Liam and cautions her daughter that there are only so many hours in the day. She offers to stop in and check on him now that Liam knows what’s going on. Steffy hates keeping the secret from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who walks in at that moment.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay) are in the middle of an intense game of Go Fish. Kelly is so happy to have Liam staying with them and she never wants her father to leave. Liam looks distressed as he holds her so Kelly asks if he’s sad. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in as Liam tells Kelly how happy she makes him. As he hugs her, Liam and Finn share a look.

Steffy greets her father while Taylor says she’s been looking for Ridge. Ridge says it’s time for them to come clean and he thinks it has something to do with Hope. He wants to know what changed Steffy's mind about allowing Hope back to the company.

Carter says he wants to start their happy ever after right away, but Hope says she thought they already had that. When he tells her to trust him, he realizes it’s hard because of the betrayal. Hope knows he was sincere in his apology, but a proposal is a “big step” that she’s clearly not ready for.

Finn asks who won the game? Liam says Kelly won again. Kelly tells Finn she loves having her father living with them. Finn diplomatically says Liam will eventually leave, as will she after she grows up. Liam says even when she’s grown up, she’ll never be alone.

Steffy says she took a “hard line” about the takeover, but her perspective shifted. Ridge says Hope said the same thing and Taylor says that’s exactly what they all want. But Ridge won’t let it go, he wants to know what the “other priorities” are.

Hope wasn’t expecting a proposal so soon after reuniting. Carter says he would marry her on the spot if he could. Carter knows he broke her trust and promises he’ll never let that happen again. But he wouldn’t be there with a ring if he didn’t think he could be the man she needs.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn checks his phone and sees a text from Dr. Buckingham asking if Liam knows what he wants to do about treatment. Liam returns from putting Kelly to bed. They share a moment talking about the kids. Liam asks if Finn told Li about his condition, but Finn promises he hasn’t said a word to anyone. Liam thanks him; he knows Steffy told Taylor but understands Steffy needed someone to talk to. Finn is happy to be there to help, telling him that he needs to focus on living, not dying. He knows it, as a doctor, a father and a husband. Liam says he was watching Kelly fall asleep and he knows he can’t keep his secret from the kids for much longer. He doesn’t know how to tell them that he’s dying, but he has to figure out how to say goodbye to his daughters.

Steffy doesn’t want to give Ridge the wrong impression. She and Hope still have things to work out, but they are making progress. Ridge asks what they’re going to do with Hope, prompting Taylor to ask if she’s going to re-launch Hope for the Future. Steffy says that’s a decision for her, Ridge and Eric. “And Carter,” Taylor adds. She notes that Carter must be very happy having Hope back.

Hope admits she’s been thinking about having a life with Carter. She points out that she’s never felt a man’s full commitment to her and she doesn’t want to settle for anything less. He promises all of that, and more. “Just say yes,” he says.

Ridge asks if Steffy knows anything about Hope and Carter getting back together. Steffy says she has concerns about Hope and Carter 2.0 after the coup, but ultimately she wants them to be happy.

Finn says when the time comes, Liam will know what to say to Kelly. And Steffy can be there with him. Liam says Steffy has been his rock, but so, too, has Finn. He’s been more than just a doctor, he’s been a great friend and it is very comforting knowing Finn will be there. Finn tells Liam about the text and asks if he’s thought about the treatment? Liam says he’s hoping to make sure the kids are ok. He knows Steffy has Finn, so he’s hoping Hope can have Carter. He knows Hope could have an amazing life with him if Hope will only say yes to it.

Carter continues his plea for Hope to say yes. He says he can make sure he’ll be the best stepfather he can be to Beth. And maybe they’ll have a child of their own, which makes Hope laugh. He says he believes in their love more than ever and he promises that being her husband will always come first. He asks her again to marry him, and Hope says yes. “Yes, Carter Walton, I will be your wife,” she says. They share a kiss and lots of laughs before he slides the ring on her finger.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.