The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 16, 2025: 'happiness will follow'

Liam pushes Hope to forgive Carter in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 16, 2025.

We wrap up the week with Hope (Annika Noelle) telling Liam (Scott Clifton) that she doesn’t want to spend time apart, saying their future is together. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) sighs.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) is in the office, and she’s thinking about her conversation with Carter about Hope. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and says she’d like to talk about Hope and Carter.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Taylor (Rebecca Budig) how she’s going to tell Kelly that Liam is dying as Finn (Tanner Novlan) brings her water. Taylor says they will deal with this as a family. Steffy says that she would be having a panic attack if not for her family, and Finn says she’s not alone. She points out that Liam is alone and doesn’t want anyone to know. She says he doesn’t have time for anything else.

Brooke says Hope and Carter have been going through a “challenging” time, and they have a special love. She says they will find their way back to each other, and she doesn’t want anything to get in the way of it.

Hope tells Liam she will always be there for him. She reminds him of the future he has with her and with Beth. She tells him she loves him, and when she bursts into tears, he pulls her close. Carter closes the front door, tears pooling in his eyes.

Steffy wants to know if she made the right decision when she told Hope. Taylor and Finn agree that having Hope supporting him will help Liam. Steffy says she had to tell her mother because she’s such a huge support. Finn smiles at their connection. Steffy warns them that, other than Hope, no one else can know.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope asks if Liam wishes Steffy hadn’t told her. He says he wishes he had more time before Hope started looking at him differently. He doesn’t want to see sadness in the people he loves. Hope wants to cherish their limited time as much as possible. Liam says you think you have forever, but it goes so quickly, and we don’t have the time we think we do. We have to make the most of it, he says. He says Hope deserves someone who can give her everything he wanted to give her but couldn’t. “Repair your relationship with Carter,” he says, adding that by forgiving him, “happiness will follow.”

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Daphne respects Brooke, but she says Hope isn’t good for Carter. Carter walks in, having returned from Brooke’s house in record time. He wants a word with Daphne, but as Brooke leaves, she tells Carter not to give up. He’s upset and can’t believe his instincts were so wrong about Hope. When he says he has to leave the office, Daphne says he can’t be alone and she’s coming with him.

Finn says it’s more common than Steffy thinks. He’s had lots of patients who wanted to die alone, but Steffy doesn’t agree with it. Taylor understands why Steffy feels the way she does. Finn says that the families in these cases felt robbed and betrayed because they didn’t know what was going on. But in Liam’s case, Liam has Steffy and Hope, and that will help him face what’s coming.

Hope tells Liam that he doesn’t need to worry about her, and instead, he should focus on himself. He jokes that it would drive him insane, but he admits that when he thinks about other people, it helps to give him peace. Hope calls him incredible, but he counters that if he were really incredible, he never would have hurt her the way he did. He says part of finding peace is mending the past. He asks about the first time they met and she recalls him fixing the wifi at the office. Liam says his heart skipped a beat when he saw her. “That Liam couldn’t imagine all the suffering he was about to put her through,” he says. He says that she looks at Carter the way she used to look at him, and he begs her to find Carter and tell him how she feels. Yes, she’s hurt, he says, but he loves her and she loves Carter.

Carter unlocks his door and Daphne follows him into his house. Daphne asks what happened and if it was something to do with Hope. He says every relationship has had a lot of mistakes, but Daphne isn’t dissuaded. He doesn’t know why she cares about him so much, and he appreciates it. Carter just thought Hope cared about him, too.

Steffy says she and Liam have been through so much, but things have felt so right lately as they’ve worked to be great co-parents. Finn says tomorrow isn’t promised to anyone, while Taylor agrees Liam has a network of support. Steffy doesn’t believe Liam deserves any of this, wanting him to see his family grow up.

Liam says Hope has a chance to fix things with Carter. Hope reminds him that Carter betrayed her, but Liam says none of the issues matter. He’s not dismissing her, rather, it’s his new perspective. He calls her anger and resentment “pointless” and asks if she still loves him. When she nods, he tells her that she needs to go to him and repair the relationship before it’s too late.

Carter tells Daphne he was “certain” that he and Hope were on the same page. He thought for sure that Hope understood that what they did was wrong. He thinks back to what he heard Hope saying to Liam. Daphne says she hates seeing him in pain and has been worried that Hope’s history of going from man to man would come back to haunt him. Daphne tells him that Hope will always be loyal to the father of her child. Carter, enraged, says that he almost lost everything because of Hope, and he admits Daphne was right all along.

Liam tells Hope that Carter loves and cherishes her. He also says that she’s the only woman for him.

Daphne tells Carter that his heart doesn’t have to be broken. She’ll be there for him, “now and always.”