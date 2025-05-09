The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 9, 2025: 'I'm always going to be there with you'

Hope and Liam share a moment after Liam tells his father how he feels in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 9, 2025.

**NOTE: This episode was originally scheduled to air May 9 but did not air as scheduled after the May 8 episode was preempted due to breaking news about the new Pope. The episode was available on the CBS website on May 9 but is scheduled to air May 12 according to the weekly spoilers.

We wrap up the week with Hope (Annika Noelle) trying to wrap her head around Liam (Scott Clifton) dying. She asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) if he really didn’t want her to know, and Steffy says he didn’t want anyone to know.

Liam meets Bill (Don Diamont) at Il Giardino. Bill is glad Liam reached out because he’s upset at how they left things. Bill admits he’s been pushing because that’s what he does. He’s very sorry and he loves Liam so much. He said so many things he didn’t mean, and Liam says they both did. Bill hopes they can move past it, and Liam agrees, saying life is too short. Liam has something he needs to tell him.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) it’s not ok for her to show up at his house unannounced, but she says she just wants to know him. (Not surprisingly, she’s back to being the sweet, unassuming double murderer and not the cunning criminal mastermind who has been harassing Will) Finn points out she’s known him her whole life, but she says she has so many questions now that she knows he’s her father. She wants to know if he wants to get to know her.

As Bill presses Liam to know what’s on his mind, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) pulls up a chair and, despite Bill’s protests, sits down and thanks him for giving her granddaughter a second chance. It’s the last thing Bill wants to hear.

Hope can’t believe Liam doesn’t want anyone to know, and Steffy says he doesn’t want to be a burden. Steffy says his tumor is inoperable, but Hope wants a new specialist for more opinions because she can’t lose him. “We can’t lose him,” she says.

Sheila says Bill has been treating Luna like she was her daughter, going so far as to get her pardoned. Liam (after saying “this is killing me,” in a very not ironic way) reminds Sheila that Luna killed two men, but Sheila points out that Bill thought she was his daughter. Sheila knows the emotions are hard to turn off and she points out that if Finn had been in her life, maybe she never would have done those things. Bill isn’t so sure.

Luna says she was meant to be this person all along now that she’s found him. He doesn’t disagree, but she’s been waiting for this moment her whole life. When he says he’s sorry, she says he’s only saying that because of Steffy.

Steffy tells Hope that if there was any chance of saving him, they would do anything to make it happen. Hope says she knew something was off with him, but she never imagined it would be that. As she looks at a picture, Hope says Beth loves her dad and is a total “daddy’s girl.” Now they’re going to be forced to tell their girls that their father won’t be there.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn reminds Luna that he and Steffy have a family and he’ll do anything to protect them from anything — or anyone. When Luna asks if he thinks she would hurt his family, he points out that she has before. Luna begs him to not let Steffy tear them apart.

Bill knows how Liam feels about what he did with Luna, but Liam interrupts and says it doesn’t make sense because she’s Sheila’s granddaughter — which actually does make sense — but he’s not there because of Luna. Liam pauses for a long moment, then he tells Bill how much he admires and respects him. When he learned that Bill was his father, it changed his whole life. Liam gets emotional talking about how Bill made him the man he is. He’s so grateful to him. Bill tells Liam that it was the best thing anyone has ever said to him, and he doesn’t know what to say. “Life is short and time is fleeting,” Liam says. He needs Bill to not forget how much he loves him. “I love you, too, Liam,” Bill says.

Hope says she needs to see Liam, and Steffy agrees, but she reminds Hope that Liam didn’t want her to know. Hope thanks her for telling her, but Steffy says Hope needed to know. And despite their differences, Hope is part of her life and they’re going to get through this as a family.

Bill thanks Liam for lunch and his kind words. He hopes Liam knows how touched he was. Liam says he’s glad Bill knows what he’s saying. He gets a text from Hope as Bill says he can’t imagine his life without Liam, who made him a better man and a better father. As Liam moves to leave, Bill tells him he doesn’t accept Liam’s resignation because his son is going to take the company into the future and he’s going to have everything he deserves.

Finn tells Luna not to make this all about Steffy. Luna says she wants a chance, but Finn points out that they can’t go back from what already happened. Whatever they could have had is lost. She’s a grown woman and she did horrible things. Finn says Steffy is his wife and they will never have a relationship. Steffy walks in and sees Luna, demanding to know what’s going on.

Hope is looking through photos when Liam arrives. He asks what’s going on and she thanks him for coming over again. He can see something is wrong with her, but she quickly says nothing is wrong and he doesn’t need to worry about her. She says she couldn’t imagine life without him, and neither could their daughter. “That kid is my heart,” he says. Hope listens as he talks about the “pure joy” he gets from her. He says Beth and Kelly are almost complete opposites; there’s nothing Beth loves more than curling up and reading a book with him. Hope wipes away tears as Liam talks about the day that is the “last day” he can hold her but he has to cherish every moment. Hope says she sees so much of him in her. “Time really does fly,” Hope says.

Hope tells him that she’s been thinking about their talks and she wanted to tell him that they have been through so much together and she’d never trade them for anything. Hope says she took their love for granted, and she took him for granted. He says they both did. Hope says she wouldn’t be the same person without him. “I’m always going to be there with you, one way or another,” he tells her. Fighting back tears, Hope says she knows. “Good,” he says. He weeps as he holds her close.