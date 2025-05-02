The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 2, 2025: 'looking at the world through a different lens'

By published

Liam has a heartfelt conversation with Hope about Carter.

Hope (Annika Noelle) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam talks to Hope about Carter while Steffy worries about Liam’s future in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 2, 2025.

More The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2025
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 30, 2025
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 29, 2025
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 28, 2025
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 25, 2025

We wrap up the week with Finn (Tanner Novlan), who is on the phone while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) listens. It was Grace who followed up with Liam’s team. Steffy wants to know if there’s better news, but there isn’t. She refuses to accept it.

Hope (Annika Noelle) asks Liam (Scott Clifton) how long he’ll be there, and when he says he’ll be there as long as he can, it’s a sad double entendre. She wants to know why he’s not at his dad’s house, but he says he is comfortable there, being by the water. He shifts the conversation back to her relationship with Carter, and she asks if she should give Carter another chance.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is in the office waiting for a response from Hope when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and asks why Carter isn’t excited about the success of the fashion show. He tells her that he misses Hope so much. He keeps calling and texting her, to no avail. Brooke knows Carter loves Hope, and she’s supportive of him. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in, and Carter asks again if he’s open to letting her come back. Carter points out that he and Brooke are there, so why not Hope?

Finn explains that the location of the masses on Liam’s brain makes them inoperable. Steffy says it’s heartbreaking for the girls, but it’s going to be hard for Hope, too. Steffy knows Hope will be destroyed to lose him.

Liam wants to know that Hope is ok. Hope says she’ll be fine. He laughs, saying he knows she hates being single. Liam says life is shorter than they think, and every second counts. "Don’t waste it," he says.

Steffy doesn’t know how to picture a life without Liam. Finn says he’d do anything to save him. Steffy wants more time with him, and she wants Kelly to have time with him, too. Finn explains that there’s nothing that can slow it down, but if a treatment comes up, they will use it. Steffy says Hope deserves the truth.

Liam says life is a “coloring book” and love is coloring outside the lines. If Hope is able to find love, she needs to hold on to it. She’s afraid of being hurt again, but he says she’d be lucky to be able to experience it. Carter will make Hope happy, Liam tells her. He wants her, and that means it’s worth keeping their relationship intact. Hope laughs at Liam’s matchmaking skills. “Is it working?” he asks.

Carter wants Ridge to have some grace for Hope, but Ridge wants her to be accountable for her actions. Carter wants to know if she apologizes to Steffy, will he consider it? He gets a text from Hope, who says she wants to see him.

Liam is thrilled that Hope is going to see Carter. He tells her you don’t know what tomorrow will bring, leading her to wonder how he became so insightful. Liam says he’s “looking at the world through a different lens” and “real fulfillment” comes from being with people you really love. He asks her to open her heart to Carter again. She agrees.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tearfully shares bad news with Liam (Scott Clifton) in The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke talks with Ridge about Carter going to meet Hope. He isn’t very interested in Carter talking to Hope, because the whole subject upsets him. When she presses about Hope for the Future, Ridge says it’s Steffy’s call. Brooke wishes that they could all just get along. Brooke says she felt a “shift” between everyone and he asks if she felt it before or after the showstopper. They laugh about it, and when she says she likes to keep him on his toes, Ridge agrees that there’s “never a dull moment” with her. She says she sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

Liam is struggling with his pill bottle, and when the pills go all over, he tries to clean them up. Steffy walks in and helps him while he tells her that Hope just left, and he couldn’t talk to her about it. He says he’s still processing everything, and part of him wanted to have a normal conversation with Hope. When he says he thinks Hope could use some help with her love life, Steffy looks on curiously.

Hope prepares to see Carter. When he arrives, he says he was thrilled to get her text. Hope congratulates him on the success of the fashion show. Carter says it was a great night, but there was a missing piece: her. He admits he should have fought harder for her, and he broke their pact and her trust. His life hasn’t been the same since.

Brooke says that wearing the showstopper was incredible. Ridge tells her she looked amazing. They both think back to the moment she came down the runway and beckoned to him. They shared a smile onstage while the audience clapped. From there, we see a montage of Brooke and Ridge moments, showcasing their love. Brooke says she’ll never give up on their destiny.

Steffy asks why Liam is invested in Hope’s love life. He says it’s a sense of urgency, that he wants to make sure everyone is taken care of after he’s gone. Steffy has Finn, and they can watch over Kelly. But Hope doesn’t have anyone, and he thinks Carter could be the one.

Hope apologizes for not returning his messages, but she needed some time. Carter understands, and he tells her that he’s trying to appeal to Ridge to bring her back. She tells him about her conversation with Liam, who suggested that she should let go of her anger to focus on forgiveness. The way they did things was wrong, and she knows it was weighing on his conscience. He wants to know if she still sees them having a future. He vows to prove his love and loyalty if she gives him a chance. They share a hug and then she looks into his eyes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.

CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

General Hospital spoilers week of May 5-9

Beyond Paradise season 3 ending explained: do Esther and Archie get back together?

General Hospital spoilers week of May 5-9
See more latest
Most Popular
DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) stand next to their police truck in an open space next to a field. Humphrey is leaning up against the truck and Esther is facing him, while looking off to her left.
Beyond Paradise season 3 ending explained: do Esther and Archie get back together?
Hope (Annika Noelle) has a conversation with Liam (Scott Clifton) in The Bold and the Beautiful
Liam's comment from a few months ago on The Bold and the Beautiful has me seriously concerned for his future
Kelli Giddish as Amanda , James Pravasilis as Sgt. Grasso and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia at a crime scene in Law &amp; Order: SVU season 26 episode 20
Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20 recap — Olivia and Amanda can’t understand one mother’s “love”
A posed shot of Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise, visible from the waist upwards. She is standing in front of a grey background and wearing a white shirt with a black sleeveless jumper over the top. She is half-smiling and has her left hand tucked into her trouser pocket while her right arm hangs by her side.
Beyond Paradise exclusive: Zahra Ahmadi teases the finale — and why she originally thought Esther would never go for Archie
Allison Lanier as Summer in The Young and the Restless
Who do you think should play The Young and the Restless’ Summer Newman next?
Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless
Melody Thomas Scott — things you didn't know about The Young and the Restless star
Racers and fands in stands during the 2024 Grand Prix of Miami.
How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix F1 race online from anywhere in the world
Liam (Scott Clifton) looks concerned in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2025: 'love the ones you love'
Mathew Baynton, Rosie Ramsey and Stevie Martin sitting on chairs in the Taskmaster studio. Mathew and Rosie both have their hands folded in their laps and their legs crossed, while Stevie sits upright with her legs slightly apart and her hands in between them, palms placed together, with her hands pointing towards the seat of her chair.
Taskmaster's Mathew Baynton: "I thought I was the chaos contestant!"
Stephanie Hsu as Ruby worried in Laid
7 things to watch this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch