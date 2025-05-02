The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 2, 2025: 'looking at the world through a different lens'

Liam talks to Hope about Carter while Steffy worries about Liam’s future in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 2, 2025.

We wrap up the week with Finn (Tanner Novlan), who is on the phone while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) listens. It was Grace who followed up with Liam’s team. Steffy wants to know if there’s better news, but there isn’t. She refuses to accept it.

Hope (Annika Noelle) asks Liam (Scott Clifton) how long he’ll be there, and when he says he’ll be there as long as he can, it’s a sad double entendre. She wants to know why he’s not at his dad’s house, but he says he is comfortable there, being by the water. He shifts the conversation back to her relationship with Carter, and she asks if she should give Carter another chance.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is in the office waiting for a response from Hope when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and asks why Carter isn’t excited about the success of the fashion show. He tells her that he misses Hope so much. He keeps calling and texting her, to no avail. Brooke knows Carter loves Hope, and she’s supportive of him. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in, and Carter asks again if he’s open to letting her come back. Carter points out that he and Brooke are there, so why not Hope?

Finn explains that the location of the masses on Liam’s brain makes them inoperable. Steffy says it’s heartbreaking for the girls, but it’s going to be hard for Hope, too. Steffy knows Hope will be destroyed to lose him.

Liam wants to know that Hope is ok. Hope says she’ll be fine. He laughs, saying he knows she hates being single. Liam says life is shorter than they think, and every second counts. "Don’t waste it," he says.

Steffy doesn’t know how to picture a life without Liam. Finn says he’d do anything to save him. Steffy wants more time with him, and she wants Kelly to have time with him, too. Finn explains that there’s nothing that can slow it down, but if a treatment comes up, they will use it. Steffy says Hope deserves the truth.

Liam says life is a “coloring book” and love is coloring outside the lines. If Hope is able to find love, she needs to hold on to it. She’s afraid of being hurt again, but he says she’d be lucky to be able to experience it. Carter will make Hope happy, Liam tells her. He wants her, and that means it’s worth keeping their relationship intact. Hope laughs at Liam’s matchmaking skills. “Is it working?” he asks.

Carter wants Ridge to have some grace for Hope, but Ridge wants her to be accountable for her actions. Carter wants to know if she apologizes to Steffy, will he consider it? He gets a text from Hope, who says she wants to see him.

Liam is thrilled that Hope is going to see Carter. He tells her you don’t know what tomorrow will bring, leading her to wonder how he became so insightful. Liam says he’s “looking at the world through a different lens” and “real fulfillment” comes from being with people you really love. He asks her to open her heart to Carter again. She agrees.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke talks with Ridge about Carter going to meet Hope. He isn’t very interested in Carter talking to Hope, because the whole subject upsets him. When she presses about Hope for the Future, Ridge says it’s Steffy’s call. Brooke wishes that they could all just get along. Brooke says she felt a “shift” between everyone and he asks if she felt it before or after the showstopper. They laugh about it, and when she says she likes to keep him on his toes, Ridge agrees that there’s “never a dull moment” with her. She says she sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

Liam is struggling with his pill bottle, and when the pills go all over, he tries to clean them up. Steffy walks in and helps him while he tells her that Hope just left, and he couldn’t talk to her about it. He says he’s still processing everything, and part of him wanted to have a normal conversation with Hope. When he says he thinks Hope could use some help with her love life, Steffy looks on curiously.

Hope prepares to see Carter. When he arrives, he says he was thrilled to get her text. Hope congratulates him on the success of the fashion show. Carter says it was a great night, but there was a missing piece: her. He admits he should have fought harder for her, and he broke their pact and her trust. His life hasn’t been the same since.

Brooke says that wearing the showstopper was incredible. Ridge tells her she looked amazing. They both think back to the moment she came down the runway and beckoned to him. They shared a smile onstage while the audience clapped. From there, we see a montage of Brooke and Ridge moments, showcasing their love. Brooke says she’ll never give up on their destiny.

Steffy asks why Liam is invested in Hope’s love life. He says it’s a sense of urgency, that he wants to make sure everyone is taken care of after he’s gone. Steffy has Finn, and they can watch over Kelly. But Hope doesn’t have anyone, and he thinks Carter could be the one.

Hope apologizes for not returning his messages, but she needed some time. Carter understands, and he tells her that he’s trying to appeal to Ridge to bring her back. She tells him about her conversation with Liam, who suggested that she should let go of her anger to focus on forgiveness. The way they did things was wrong, and she knows it was weighing on his conscience. He wants to know if she still sees them having a future. He vows to prove his love and loyalty if she gives him a chance. They share a hug and then she looks into his eyes.