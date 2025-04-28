The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 28, 2025: awe and anger about Brooke's showstopper

Fallout from the showstopper leads to mixed reactions in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 28, 2025.

We kick off the new week by picking up after the big Forrester Creations fashion show. It was a big success and everyone is talking about it. Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) talk about the showstopper and Eric is thrilled that they could update the Portofino dress for the big moment.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and says she couldn’t believe Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was wearing the showstopper. Taylor says this explains their frantic time in the vault and why she was so upset. Steffy says she couldn’t miss a moment in the spotlight.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) sees Brooke after the show and says she was incredible. He says the way the crowd reacted to her was amazing, and he asks how she managed to appear in the Portofino showstopper and save the day. She beams happily.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) finds Eric and Donna and says the show was incredible and she’s ready to get on the preview list. Eric promises to send along anything she wants. Christine couldn’t believe the showstopper and says Brooke looked amazing. Eric loves the twist in the Portofino showstopper.

Steffy and Taylor can’t believe that Brooke stole Eric and Ridge’s thunder. Of course, she made the whole thing about herself and stole the spotlight.

Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) try to find some private time, but Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) finds them and says they have a tradition of celebrating together. So much for alone time.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) that everyone is talking about the fragrance collection, and he’s thrilled at the success. Her reaction is to pull him into a kiss, and Katie (Katie Tom) happens to walk up to see it all for herself.

The press wants to know everything about the Portofino showstopper. Brooke and Ridge are on a livestream, and the reporters ask if the dress will be part of a bigger event. Steffy and Taylor tune in to see Brooke say that with Brooke, you never know what’s next.

Katie introduces the fragrance to the social media blogger, and when Steffy walks in looking for Ridge, Katie pulls her aside to have her comment about the line. Afterwards, Steffy asks Katie where Ridge is, saying that Brooke tanked the whole show by stealing the showstopper, but Katie says she saved the day.

Will tells Electra that she’s more fashionable than she claims, and that in his opinion, she’s the real star of the show, adding a kiss to seal the deal.

Carter gets a call and says that Brooke’s showstopper was the star of the show, but the fragrance line is something that everyone is talking about. Ridge walks in to congratulate Daphne on her work, and after she walks away, Ridge tells Carter that he wants to share the spotlight with him because his work made the company stronger.

Crew Morrow, Laneya Grace, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: Howard Wise/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc)

Donna gives Christine a release to use Danny’s music for Brooke’s Bedroom line. She has to head to the airport, leaving Eric and Donna alone with Zende (Delon De Metz). Eric is still riding a massive high from his work, and Donna says he looks satisfied at being the mastermind behind such a big moment. Brooke walks in, with Ridge on her heels. Brooke says that thanks to them, Forrester Creations’ couture is back on track. Eric gives Zende credit for his work and reports that Brooke and Ridge are trending. Steffy walks in and blames Brooke for stealing the attention. Eric takes responsibility for the whole thing, saying he was trying to make a “bold” and “beautiful” move with Brooke. Steffy and Taylor are shocked to hear it, but Eric is proud of his work.

Electra and Will are so excited to meet Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. Heidi tells Electra to take every compliment she can get, then the couple takes advantage of the catwalk to take pictures.

Carter is about to go celebrate, but Zende tells him to hang back. Zende says it was Eric’s idea to put Brooke in the showstopper, and Steffy just found out. In other words, steer clear of that conversation.

Steffy can’t believe Eric wanted Brooke as the showstopper. Ridge asks if the last-minute decision was why Brooke was late, but Taylor confesses that she’s the reason Brooke was late, while Katie says Brooke raced to the catwalk. Eric says they changed the narrative so no one is talking about the takeover, and instead they’re talking about the legacy. Brooke and Ridge embody the legacy. “Brooke was radiant. She saved the show,” he says. Steffy and Taylor look like they swallowed something very bitter.

Eric tells the Logan sisters that everything was great, but it’s time for them to go home to celebrate. Brooke thanks him for his support. Donna says she was so beautiful and Brooke says she felt more appreciated than she has in a long time. Brooke asks for a moment alone with Eric, and once they’re alone, she tells Eric that she felt the magic on the runway. Ridge felt it, she’s sure of it. Eric says it’s the best decision he’s ever made to help his son “help himself.”

Ridge gets the champagne ready, and Taylor says he deserves to celebrate. Ridge asks how upset Steffy is, but he thinks she’ll calm down once she sees the numbers the stunt brought them. Taylor says the showstopper was “incredibly well received” on the woman that everyone wants to see him with. She knows they have a lot of history, but he points out that they have history, too. Taylor knows this was another desperate attempt by Brooke, but he stops her and says it was just a moment, and it’s over. He kisses her to punctuate his point. They tell each other how much they love each other, and Taylor leaves.

Alone, Ridge thinks back to seeing Brooke walk down the catwalk. A smile spreads across his face.

Brooke, in the CEO office, is thinking about seeing Ridge out there, and coming to her when she beckons to him. “What a show,” she says. “What a day. Unforgettable.”