‘Knives Out 2’: cast and everything we know about the Daniel Craig-led sequel

Benoit Blanc is back on the case, as Knives Out 2, a sequel to the hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, is on its way in 2022 with another star-studded cast of potential suspects, once again pursued by Daniel Craig’s Blanc.

Created by Rian Johnson, Knives Out takes its inspiration from the classic whodunit formula — perhaps made most famous by British novelist Agatha Christie and her legendary sleuth Hercule Poirot. With Craig’s Benoit Blanc, America may have its own brilliant and exuberant detective that we can enjoy in many different stories (a third Knives Out movie is already confirmed).

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s focus on this latest Benoit Blanc mystery. Here is everything we know about Knives Out 2.

Fans of Knives Out will be happy to know that all signs point to Knives Out 2 arriving in 2022, just when exactly is still a mystery though.

Variety reported that Netflix plans to release Knives Out 2 in the fall of 2022, likely after makings it debut at some of the major fall film festivals (Toronto, Venice, Telluride are potential options). Daniel Craig, in a chat with Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem organized by Variety, reaffirmed this timeline. The original Knives Out was released in November 2019.

One extra wrinkle for the Knives Out 2 release that we don’t know is the Netflix of it all. The streaming service acquired the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 , but it is unclear if Netflix will plan to give Knives Out 2 any kind of theatrical release like they have for select movies over the last few years or if it will be an exclusive streaming release.

A fun note to go along with this, moviegoers will get the chance to see both Benoit Blanc and Hercule Poirot this year, as the latter character will appear (again played by Kenneth Branagh) in Death on the Nile on Feb. 11.

‘Knives Out 2’ cast

The cast of 2019’s Knives Out was fantastic, with Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson, Jaeden Martell and more starring alongside Daniel Craig. Knives Out 2’s cast is just as impressive.

Of course, Daniel Craig returns to star as Benoit Blanc, which is keeping him in the franchise business after he made his final appearance as James Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die. Craig told The New York Times that when he was first offered Knives Out — though the Blanc and Bond are very different — he had the same kind of excitement he did when he first read Casino Royale. Knives Out has arguably already become Craig's most iconic role aside from Bond.

With Craig ready to dive into another mystery, who will be playing his group of potential suspects?

The supporting cast for Knives Out 2 consists of Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections, Iron Fist), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, The Shrink Next Door), Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight, Before trilogy), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead), Edward Norton (Fight Club, Motherless Brooklyn), Kate Hudson (Truth Be Told, Almost Famous), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Homecoming), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami, The Many Saints of Newark) and Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks, Vice Principals).

‘Knives Out 2’ director

Rian Johnson is returning to write and direct Knives Out 2 after handling both of those roles for the original Knives Out as well. Knives Out was one of the most well received movies in Johnson’s career, which also includes the likes of Brick, The Brother Bloom, Looper and a little film called Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi.

It’s the latter that has divided many over Johnson. While critics widely praised The Last Jedi, a section of Star Wars fans hold a negative view of the movie and the choices that Johnson made. The backlash that he faced and fan reaction was actually a recurring joke in the latest Scream movie.

However, beyond Star Wars, Johnson is a popular filmmaker and people went crazy for Knives Out, with Johnson's original screenplay earning an Oscar nomination.

‘Knives Out 2’ plot

There’s been next to no information about what the plot of Knives Out 2 is going to be. All we know is that it will likely be another whodunit with the New England setting of the first movie being swapped out for the isles of Greece.

‘Knives Out 2’ trailer

There is no Knives Out 2 trailer yet, and with an expected fall 2022 release date it will probably be a while before we see one. Earliest guess would be in the latter part of summer. But as soon as there is a Knives Out 2 trailer available we will share it with you right here.