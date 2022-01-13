What’s your favorite scary movie? If it’s the Scream franchise, then you’re in luck, as the brand new, fifth entry of the horror franchise — simply titled Scream — has arrived and can be watched right now.

Sharing the title of the original 1996 movie, this new Scream is a sequel/reboot mix, as original characters like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers-Riley (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) are brought in to help the new Scream cast (Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega) take on Ghostface.

Scream is the first movie in the franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Instead, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, part of the Radio Silence directing team (Ready or Not), are behind the camera.

Watch the trailer to get a sense of what Scream has in store.

The reviews have been widely positive, with What to Watch’s four-star Scream review describing it as “just as spirited and sharp” as the original movies.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch Scream.

How to watch ‘Scream’ (2022)

Scream officially opens in movie theaters worldwide on Friday, Jan. 14, though many theaters are offering early Thursday night screenings. If you want to see Scream right away, the movie theater is going to be your only option, as the movie will have an exclusive run prior to making its way to digital and streaming options.

To find out where and when Scream is playing near you, check resources like Fandango or the website to your local theater for times. You can purchase your tickets in advance through these options or wait till you arrive at the theater.

If you’re looking to make this and future trips to the movies less expensive, one thing you can do is check out movie theater subscription deals. Theater chains in the U.S. like AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Alamo Drafthouse offer their own subscriptions, while U.K. chains like Odeon , Cineworld and Picture House also offer special deals. Subscription deals offer things like flat monthly rates to see as many movies as you want, discounted tickets and concessions and other promotions.

When you do head to the movies to see Scream (or any other movie), please be aware of your local vaccine and mask guidelines so that you and the rest of the audience can have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Is ‘Scream’ streaming?

Short answer, no, Scream is not currently available to stream or rent at home. We can make a pretty good guess, however, as to when and where it will be available for streaming.

As a Paramount movie, Scream is expected to make its streaming debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service. When that will be could depend on how it does in theaters, but if we’re going by the 45-day window that is becoming the usual for exclusive movie runs, Scream could be available to stream as soon as Feb. 28.

What to Watch will keep you updated on when Scream will become available for digital and streaming.

While you’re waiting for the new Scream to be available digitally, the 1996 Scream, as well as the other three movies in the franchise, are available to watch via streaming or digital rental, with Scream (1996) and Scream 2 on Peacock, Scream 3 and Scream 4 on The Roku Channel, and all of them available on Hulu premium channels.