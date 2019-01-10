What Premium Add-ons does Hulu have?

Best answer: Hulu offers several types of add-ons for both Hulu on-demand and Hulu with Live TV. They have Premium add-ons, like HBO, that work on either plan. They also offer add-ons just for Live TV subscribers, including additional networks and extra features.

Hulu: From $6/mo (Free trial, then $6/mo or $45/mo with Live TV)

Add-ons equal options

Hulu gives CordCutters the choices that old cable TV never did. You can subscribe to Hulu on-demand for a catalog of popular shows and movies whenever you want them, either with or without commercials. If you want more, you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for the most popular channels of live sports, news, and more.

If that's not enough for you, Hulu gives you extra options. They offer a variety of add-ons, including some that work on both plans and others that are exclusive to Live TV subscribers. You can add them to your plan whenever you want with just a few taps or clicks, but you need to know what is available.

Premium Add-ons

Hulu subscribers can get Premium Add-ons, no matter which plan they have. These can be added a la carte, where you can pick any one or a combination of more you might want. Here are the four Premium Add-ons available:

HBO $15/mo

$15/mo Showtime $11/mo

$11/mo Cinemax $10/mo

$10/mo Starz $9/mo

Live TV Network Add-ons

Hulu also offers a selection of add-ons just for Live TV subscribers. This includes Network Add-ons, which provide extra content by adding a bundle of additional channels to your Live TV lineup. There are currently two Network Add-ons.

The Entertainment Pack offers subscribers a pack of lifestyle channels, including American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channels, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, FYI, Lifetime Movies, and Science Channel for $8 a month.

The Español Pack offers subscribers a pack of Spanish language focused channels, including CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Desportes, History en Español, and Universo for $5 a month.

Live TV Feature Add-ons

Hulu with Live TV also offers Feature Add-ons for Live TV, providing extra capabilities above the normal plan restrictions.

The Enhanced Cloud DVR Add-on upgrades your DVR recording limit from 50 hours to 200 hours for $15 a month. Then you can set every show you love to record, without worrying that you'll run out of room.

The Unlimited Screens Add-on upgrades your Live TV simultaneous streams from two screens to an unlimited amount of streams at your home, plus three mobile screens away from home, for $15 a month. This is a great additional for big households or big families, because everyone has different must-watch shows.