The world may have had to say goodbye to The Sopranos in 2007 (at least new episodes, I’m sure many rewatched or discovered it for the first time since then), but there’s a brand new story from the world that David Chase depicted in his popular HBO series with the prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

The Many Saints of Newark is out now (check out What to Watch’s review). The film takes place in the 1960s and ‘70s and features a young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini) as he is taught about the family business from his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta and others also star.

Intrigued? Here’s how you can watch The Many Saints of Newark right now.

How to watch ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The Many Saints of Newark is a Warner Bros. film. If you’ve been paying attention the last 10 months, you know that means the film is getting a hybrid release where it is playing both in theaters and simultaneously (for a limited time) on the HBO Max streaming service.

If a movie theater is your venue of choice to watch The Many Saints of Newark, all you have to do is check your local theater listing to see where and when it is playing and make plans accordingly. Part of those plans should include double checking your local health guidelines regarding masks and vaccination status for indoor venues, as we want to ensure that you and everyone in the theater has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Something to look into whether this is your first trip back to the movies or you’re once again frequenting your local cineplex — movie theater subscription deals. These subscriptions with specific theater chains can help make trips to the theater more affordable, be it with flat monthly fees or special discounts.

The other options for watching The Many Saints of Newark right now is to stream the film on HBO Max at no additional cost. Of course for this you will need to be an HBO Max subscriber, specifically to its $14.99 plan, as the $9.99 version of HBO Max does not include these first-run Warner Bros. movie streams.

Once you’re signed up for HBO Max, you also need to be aware that The Many Saints of Newark won’t always be available to stream. As part of Warner Bros. strategy the movies are available for the first 30 days of their release on HBO Max, then they will be removed. At some point in the future they will appear again on the service, but at an unknown date after their theatrical release ends.

Another heads up about Warner Bros. streaming its movies on HBO Max — it will only last for 2021. In 2022, Warner Bros. is going to 45-day exclusive theatrical windows for films, unless they are only going to be streaming plays.