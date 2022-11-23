Meet the Glass Onion cast: who's who in Knives Out sequel

Benoit Blanc is back on the case, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives and another murder needs to be solved. But who among the Glass Onion cast do viewers need to be weary of?

Glass Onion is the sequel to 2019's hit mystery comedy Knives Out from writer/director Rian Johnson starring Daniel Craig as the eccentric and brilliant detective Benoit Blanc alongside an A-list cast of suspects that included Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and LaKeith Stanfield (though he wasn't a suspect).

Of that cast, only Craig is back, as Glass Onion is an entirely new mystery with new characters. But the cast is no less star-studded, with the likes of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and more taking part.

Before you watch Glass Onion, meet the cast and see if you can guess who may be the killer among them.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

We got to know Benoit Blanc a bit in Knives Out, learning that he is a world renowned detective with an unusual investigative style. But don't let that or his Southern drawl fool you, he is brilliant at putting the pieces together to solve a case.

Craig returns to the Knives Out franchise after most recently saying goodbye to another mega-franchise, as he ended his tenure as James Bond in No Time to Die. While Bond and Blanc are Craig’s two most famous roles, he also has appeared in Logan Lucky, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Munich.

Edward Norton as Miles Bron

Edward Norton in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It's Miles Bron who invites all of the guests to his island getaway to play a murder-mystery game that turns out to be more real than he intended. A tech billionaire, Bron has a connection with each of the guests, even if some of the relationships can best be described as "frenemies."

Norton is an Oscar-nominated actor for Primal Fear, American History X and Birdman, though his most well known role is definitely Fight Club.

Janelle Monáe as Cassandra 'Andi' Brand

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The co-founder and CEO of Bron's company Alpha, Cassandra "Andi" Brand is described as an innovative thinker, a leader, a type-A personality, fashionable and driven. Or, to put it more simply, "a boss-ass b***h," according to Janelle Monáe.

Monáe is an actress and musician whose most well known movies include the Best Picture-winner Moonlight and the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures. More recently she has starred in Homecoming and Antebellum.

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella

Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Claire Debella is the governor of Connecticut who is in the middle of a campaign for the Senate when the story begins. While her campaign is all about being "clean and clear," the politician is not unfamiliar with doing some ethically questionable things to boost her chances.

Kathryn Hahn has become a very popular actress thanks to her roles in WandaVision (with her own upcoming spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos), The Shrink Next Door, Transparent, Private Life and Bad Moms.

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint

Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Another one of Bron's friends and business associates is Lionel Toussaint, who is a brilliant scientist that runs Bron's aerospace company. However, as Leslie Odom Jr. teases, Toussaint (and some of the others) may not be there just for a vacation.

"[In front of] everybody that’s invited to this weekend, Miles dangles obviously financial opportunities, things that are important to our families at home, career opportunities," the actor is quoted on Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab).

Odom Jr. broke out following his Tony-winning role in Broadway's Hamilton, but on screen he has starred in One Night in Miami…, Harriet (with Monáe), Central Park (with Hahn) and The Many Saints of Newark. He also is familiar with the mystery genre, having appeared in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express.

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay

Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Birdie is a former model that is now a fashion designer for an athleisure brand. However, though the character may seem vapid, Hudson was drawn into the character for her complexities and layers that you may not initially spot on the surface.

Hudson's most well known role is as Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous, but she has also starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Raising Helen, Mother's Day and on the most recent season of Truth Be Told.

Jessica Henwick as Peg

Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick in Glass Onion (Image credit: Netflix)

Assisting Birdie in all things is Peg. However, Peg has just about had it. Jessica Henwick describes Peg as being at the end of her tether, but she never seems to be able to bring herself to leave her job.

Henwick is no stranger to big movies, having recently appeared in The Gray Man, The Matrix Resurrections and Love and Monsters, as well as appearing in popular TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist.

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody

Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

How many YouTube influencers look like Dave Bautista? Well, in Glass Onion, Duke Cody sure does. He definitely seems to be a bit of a wild card in the group of friends.

Bautista plays Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, with him reprising that role in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus. Some of his other roles include Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead and Dune.

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey

Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline in Glass Onion (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Joining Cody on the murderous weekend getaway is Whiskey, his girlfriend, business partner and fellow influencer. Madelyn Cline describes Whiskey as a "gold-digger" and "social climber," but all of that is very much an act that she knows she's playing.

Cline's credits include The Originals, a few episodes of Stranger Things, Boy Erased and Outer Banks.

Glass Onion plays in select movie theaters from November 23-30 before it premieres on Netflix on December 23.