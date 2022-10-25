The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: release date, trailer and everything we know

Before the Guardians of the Galaxy return with their next big screen adventure, their next mission is to spread some Christmas cheer with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Disney Plus exclusive is going to show fans just how these Marvel heroes ring in the holidays.

This is another holiday-themed entry for the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Werewolf by Night, which was released ahead of Halloween 2022. Not to mention that the Hawkeye Disney Plus series was set during Christmas. As Marvel continues to expand its offerings on streaming, could these kinds of offerings become more of an annual tradition?

While we’ll have to wait and see on that, here is everything that you need to know about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Kick off the Christmas season when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney Plus Friday, November 25.

This is the first project that the Guardians of the Galaxy have headlined since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen them since then. They of course had key roles in both Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame, as well as appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. They are coming back to the big screen soon, however, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023, as part of the MCU Phase 5.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

Open the present of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special by watching the official trailer below, which in addition to featuring your usual Guardians, includes a surprise cameo:

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast

Yes, that is Kevin Bacon appearing as himself in the trailer, as Drax and Mantis want him to be the special gift to help boost Quill’s morale.

Outside of Kevin Bacon, the holiday special features all of the Guardians as we last left them in Thor: Love and Thunder, as Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, along with Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper’s voice work, are all set to appear in the special. In another surprise, Michael Rooker, who memorably played Yondu in the first two Guardians movies, is also credited; how he’ll show up is TBD.

Missing, however, is Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, who hasn’t been with the Guardians since the events of Avengers: Endgame. It’s expected that trying to reconnect with her will be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special plot

We’ve covered the basics of what is to come with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but here is the official plot:

"The Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present."

James Gunn, who has written and directed each Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including Vol. 3, wrote and directed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well.

How to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special playing exclusively on Disney Plus, you’re going to need to be a Disney Plus subscriber in order to watch.

The streaming service is available as a standalone service in both the US and UK, coming in at $7.99/£7.99 per month. US consumers have a few additional options, including the Disney Bundle, which pairs Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee, and Hulu with Live TV, which features the streaming service as a now standard feature.