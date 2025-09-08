TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 9, including a new season of Only Murders in the Building

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, September 9 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Only Murders in the Building, Disney Plus

Our favourite sleuthing podcasters are back for a fifth run of the witty whodunnit, and this time around, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are convinced the Arconia’s doorman Lester has not met a natural end – well, he was found covered in blood and slumped in the building’s fountain! But as they investigate, some intriguing clues come to light and they end up brushing shoulders with mob figures, while there also seem to be links to New York’s mega-rich elite... Look out for guest turns from Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz along with Dianne Wiest, Téa Leoni and Bobby Cannavale. Three episodes land today, and then they will air weekly.

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4, 8 pm

Dame Prue and Paul are looking for the perfect snap as they set ambitious Biscuit Week challenges. For the Signature, the bakers must cook up patterned ‘slice and bake’ biscuits, then for the Technical they tackle a fancy twist on a chocolate Hobnob. The Showstopper sees them create memento-filled time capsules made from biscuit, and while they fret over how to ensure their constructions are stable, Prue reveals that she is keen for their intricately designed bakes to surprise her, taste wonderful and also be witty. ‘Not much to ask!’ she chuckles. But as crunch time approaches, who will be leaving the tent?

Stacey & Joe, BBC1, 8 pm

It's back to Pickle Cottage with Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their children and assorted animals. Change is in the air as their youngest, Bella, is about to start nursery, while Stacey’s oldest, Zach, is (impatiently) taking driving lessons. Will Stacey and Joe be able to have some time to themselves? As if to test the water, they spend a night away together for Joe’s birthday, and Stacey surprises him by booking a fishing lodge. He’s delighted by how thoughtful she is – but is her ulterior motive to make him get a move on with work on his own fishing lake, which he started in the first series?

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

It’s the semi-final and, as it’s 1920s Week, this episode opens with host Sara Pascoe and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young in their very own silent movie. Then, it’s down to business, with the pattern challenge – a pair of plus fours (so-called because they extend four inches below the knee). The transformation challenge involves the polo shirt, which started life in the 1920s as a tennis shirt, while in the made-to-measure, sewers must create an outfit for a special event suitable to that decade. Judging proves difficult – ‘They’re all exceptional,’ says Patrick of the remaining four – so who will be going through to next week’s final?