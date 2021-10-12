‘The Shrink Next Door’: Trailer, release date for the Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd Apple TV Plus dramedy

Apple TV Plus is getting into the limited series arena with its newest original show, The Shrink Next Door. In addition, it ranks right up there with The Morning Show among all other Apple TV Plus originals in terms of star power, as Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn are headlining the dramedy.

In the constant battling for subscribers, Apple TV Plus has seen its best success come with original TV series like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, though it also has had strong reactions to See, Truth Be Told and Mythic Quest, among some other special offerings. The Shrink Next Door is the latest from the streaming, based on true events and a podcast of the same name, and executive produced by Ferrell, Rudd, Michael Showalter and Georgia Pritchett. Showalter and Jesse Peretz are directing the episodes.

Here is everything that we know about The Shrink Next Door.

What is the plot of ‘The Shrink Next Door’?

Based on a true story and a podcast of the same name that was produced by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz. The miniseries will take place over the course of their relationship, as the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of his family business.

Per Apple TV Plus, the series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction at its finest.

The story will unfold over eight episodes.

Who is in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ cast?

Three of the best comedic talents of the day are headlining The Shrink Next Door, with Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn taking on the three principal roles of Marty (Ferrell), Ike (Rudd) and Marty’s younger sister Phyllis (Hahn).

Ferrell is one of the biggest comedic stars of this century, having starred in hilarious films including Old School, Elf, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Step Brothers, but also showing off his dramatic chops in films like Stranger Than Fiction and Downhill.

Rudd is also a renowned comedian, with credits like Wet Hot American Summer, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and I Love You, Man. In recent years, though, he’s probably best known for portraying Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hahn has also gotten a lot of attention for her arrival in the MCU, playing Agatha Harkness in the Disney Plus original series WandaVision, garnering an Emmy nomination and possibly her own series in the process. Some of her other credits include We’re the Millers, Bad Moms and Private Life.

The trio of leads have all worked together before. Ferrell and Rudd famously starred as part of the news team at the center of Anchorman. Hahn also appeared with Ferrell in one of his most popular films, Step Brothers. Meanwhile, Hahn and Rudd co-starred in Our Idiot Brother.

The other main member of the cast is Casey Wilson as Dr. Herschkopf’s wife, Bonnie.

Apple TV Plus will premiere The Shrink Next Door on Nov. 12, with the first three episodes debuting at that time. After that, one episode will be released weekly, with the limited series wrapping up on Dec. 17.

The Shrink Next Door will help close out what has been a busy year for Apple TV Plus originals. Shows like Physical, Lisey’s Story and Foundation have already made their doubts, while shows like See, Truth Be Told, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso returned for their second seasons.

Is there a ‘The Shrink Next Door’ trailer?

Apple TV Plus released an initial trailer for The Shrink Next Door back in June, but a brand new “official” trailer was released with a month to go until the series premieres.

This new trailer shows us a bit more of the setting and characters beyond Ferrell and Rudd, including Hahn and Casey Wilson, but at the center is still the increasingly worrying dynamic between Rudd’s psychiatrist and Ferrell’s Marty. Give it a watch below.

How to watch ‘The Shrink Next Door’

The Shrink Next Door is an Apple TV Plus original series, which means that the only way to watch it is going to be with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

The simplest way to start watching Apple TV Plus is by signing up for the streaming service on its own, which costs $4.99 per month, though a seven-day free trial is available for new members. However, if you happen to have recently purchased a new iPhone or other Apple product, you may be eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus.

Consumers can watch The Shrink Next Door or any Apple TV Plus original offering on Amazon Fire TV devices, Android TV, Google TV, LG, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Vizio and Xbox.