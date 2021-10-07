‘WandaVision’ Kathryn Hahn-led spinoff series planned at Disney Plus

How would Disney Plus capitalize on its fan hit and Emmy-winning original series WandaVision? It was Agatha all along, as Variety reports that Disney Plus and Marvel Studios are working on a spinoff series that would focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha Harkness.

SPOILER ALERTS in case you haven’t seen WandaVision yet. The series debuted on Disney Plus on Jan. 15 and saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) create a fantasy world where she and Vision (Paul Bettany) could live out lives based on sitcoms from the 1950s to modern day. However, there is something sinister going on in the world that Wanda has created, which we would eventually be revealed to be a witch named Agatha Harkness (Hahn).

Hahn stole nearly all of her scenes in the series, as she at first posed as Wanda’s friend in the world of these sitcoms, but then showed her true intentions in the final episodes. Not only did Hahn earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, but the Agatha theme song, “Agatha All Along,” became a big hit and earned an Emmy as well.

This new series would be led by WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer as writer and executive producer, though there are no details as to what the series would be about other than focusing on Agatha, who was left in a bit of a tough spot at the end of WandaVision.

The Marvel original series on Disney Plus have been big hits so far. In addition to WandaVision there has been The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki (which is getting a second season) and What If ..., while a handful more are on the way, including Hawkeye, a She-Hulk series, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion and Iron Heart all confirmed.

The proposed Agatha Harkness series is just in development at this stage, so there isn’t a guarantee that it will be ordered to series, but you’d think based on the popularity of the character and Hahn’s performance there’s a good chance.

