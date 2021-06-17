Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd Apple TV Plus series ‘The Shrink Next Door’ gets first trailer

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are coming to Apple TV Plus with the new dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door, which just released its first trailer and announced a premiere date on the streaming service for Nov. 12.

The Shrink Next Door is an eight-episode limited series that is based on the true relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his patient Marty Markowitz (Ferrell). Over the course of their years-long relationship, Ike starts to insert himself more and more into Marty’s life, until he is eventually living with him and overseeing his business.

Also starring in The Shrink Next Door along with Ferrell and Rudd and Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. The show was created by Georgia Pritchett and is being directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz.

The trailer, which fittingly features a remixed version of Billy Joel’s “My Life,” shows the inklings of how a promising doctor-patient relationship eventually turns into something more questionable. Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Ferrell and Rudd are the latest big-name stars to have a series on Apple TV Plus. Some other top talent on the streaming service include Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show, Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso and Jason Momoa in See.

Apple TV Plus has been on a heavy marketing push over the last couple of weeks, releasing new trailers and announcing premiere dates both for its popular returning series and new shows like Physical, Invasion, as well as a larger preview trailer in an effort to promote its original content.

This push comes as many current Apple TV Plus subscribers are expected to see their free trials end in July after having been extended multiple times during the course of the pandemic. The streamer likely hopes that the bevy of new content on the horizon will entice them to stay signed up when they start to be charged a monthly fee.

Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month. Year-long free trials are still available to consumers who purchase a new Apple product (iPad, iPhone, iPod, iMac, etc.).