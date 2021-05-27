‘Physical’ trailer has Rose Byrne feel the burn in Apple TV Plus Original

Eat your heart out Jane Fonda, there’s a new queen in the world of ‘80s aerobics in Rose Byrne and her new Apple TV Plus Original series Physical, which just released its first full trailer.

Physical comes from creator Annie Weisman and takes place in 1980s San Diego, where Sheila Rubin (Byrne) quietly dreads her life as a housewife until she finds the growing world of aerobics. After getting hooked on the exercise, she realizes that she can turn her newfound passion into a feeling of power and control as she transforms into a female lifestyle guru.

Byrne is joined in the cast by Dierdre Friel, Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba and Ian Ousley. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie directed some of the episodes, along with Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.

The trailer for Physical has all the hallmarks of a ‘80s set TV show — the hair, the clothes, the classic 80’s tunes — but beyond all that you can see the potential this series will have as a star vehicle for Byrne, who even in a two minutes trailer looks to be at the top of her game.

Physical will debut on Apple TV Plus on June 18. Watch the trailer below.

Apple TV Plus is looking to build out its original series offerings. After early successes like The Morning Show, Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso, the streaming platform is rolling out a trove of new titles to entice more consumers to sign up. In addition to Physical there is the Stephen King-adaptation Lisey’s Story and former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart is returning with a new show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, on the service in the fall.

The Apple TV Plus free trial extensions that some viewers have been using during the pandemic is set to end by July. Once that is up, the Apple TV Plus price will be $4.99 per month.