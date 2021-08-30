‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ sets Sept. 30 premiere date on Apple TV Plus

Jon Stewart, a former fixture on the late night TV circuit when he hosted The Daily Show, is coming back to a visual medium, much to his own self-deprecating chagrin, with The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV Plus. The streamer has announced that the show will debut on the platform on Sept. 30.

The Problem With Jon Stewart will once again see the comedian tackle many of the issues currently facing the world, but with a much more focused approach than his brief segments on The Daily Show. Episodes will focus on a single issue, with Stewart conversing with people who are impacted as well as the people who are the cause of said issue. The goal will be to discuss a more productive path towards action, according to the Apple TV Plus announcement.

This seems reminiscent of the type of format that Stewart’s former The Daily Show colleague John Oliver is doing with his weekly program, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. It’s been a proven success for Oliver, but we can fully expect that Stewart will bring his own spin to things.

If the description of The Problem With Jon Stewart has you worried that maybe it will be a little too serious, a glimpse at the teaser trailer that came along with Apple’s announcement, as well as a previous spoof video from the show regarding the Bezos/Musk/Branson space race, should convince you that Stewart still loves to have a good time while informing his audiences.

As Stewart laments in the teaser, and that is in the fine print, there will also be a podcast associated with The Problem With Jon Stewart. This companion series will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members who have conducted interviews with activists and can provide the facts on the issues, as well as offer plenty of jokes.

New episodes of The Problem With Jon Stewart will debut every other week on Thursdays on Apple TV Plus, while the podcast will have new episodes weekly on Apple podcasts and RSS.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is another high profile original release from Apple TV Plus this fall. Already the streaming service has the second season of Ted Lasso and the second season of See out. Coming down the pipe is the second season of The Morning Show and debuts for series including Foundation and Invasion.

Apple TV Plus is a subscription streaming service that is available for a monthly price of $4.99. Seven-day free trials are available to new subscribers, or a three-month free trial is available to consumers who purchase a new Apple product (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, etc.).