Apple TV Plus adds Owen Wilson comedy that is giving off Ted Lasso vibes

While quality Apple TV Plus original series have been growing in numbers over the last couple of years, Ted Lasso remains the gold standard for the streamer. But another sports comedy is now streaming on the platform that hopes to enjoy similar success, the new golf comedy Stick starring Owen Wilson.

Created by Jason Keller, who previously wrote the hit movie Ford v Ferrari, Stick follows Wilson’s Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed and is now selling sporting goods and getting a divorce. But things start to turn around when he discovers a 17-year-old golf phenom whom he takes under his wing and tries to help him succeed where Pryce failed.

In addition to Wilson, Stick stars Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant and Peter Dager. Not to mention the series will feature real-life golf figures, including current pro golfers Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, and golf’s main broadcast duo Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

Reviews for Stick are pretty solid, as the series is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication, with The Hollywood Reporter calling the series “endearing” and the “ideal summer comfort viewing.”

As a fan of golf, I’m definitely excited to give Stick a try. The ups and downs of the game are ripe for comedy, and the fact that so many actual golfers are participating should lend some cool authenticity to the show. I’m also hoping that Stick can drive up the popularity of golf in similar ways that Ted Lasso did for soccer in the US.

Collin Morikawa and Owen Wilson in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Right now, you can watch the first three episodes of Stick on Apple TV Plus. Moving forward, a new episode of Stick is going to premiere every Wednesday. With 10 episodes in the inaugural season, that should mean new episodes will be dropping through July 23.

You need an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch Stick. But in addition to letting you watch the new comedy, you’ll also be able to tune into recent Apple TV Plus hits like The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Murderbot, as well as upcoming series The Buccaneers season 2 and Smoke.

Check out the trailer for Stick right here to get a sneak peek at what’s in store with the show: