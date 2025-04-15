Smoke: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Smoke on Apple TV Plus stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett (in first look above).

Smoke is an Apple TV Plus crime drama inspired by true events, following a troubled detective and a mysterious arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

Rocketman and Black Bird star Taron Egerton plays arson investigator Dave Gudsen, while Birds of Prey’s Jurnee Smollett is detective Michelle Calderone. The series was inspired by the podcast "Firebug", by Kary Antholis, and it also stars Rafe Spall and Greg Kinnear. The series is executive produced by Taron Egerton and created by Dennis Lehane.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting Apple TV Plus crime drama Smoke…

Smoke launches on Apple TV Plus from Friday, June 27, 2025. It's a nine-part series starting with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday, through to August 8, 2025.

Smoke plot

Smoke follows an arson investigator and a police detective who team up to track down two serial arsonists. We will update with further plot detiails in due course.

Smoke cast — Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen

Taron Egerton plays arson investigator Dave Gudsen in Smoke. Ironically, one of Taron's first TV roles was in a Sky drama called The Smoke. He’s best known, however, for playing Elton John in the biopic movie Rocketman and British ski-jumper Eddie Edwards in the film Eddie the Eagle. He also starred in the hit Kingsman movies, Apple TV series Black Bird, Legend and Robin Hood. He voices Moomintroll in the animated series Moominvalley and Johnny in the Sing films and in 2024 starred in the Netflix thriller Carry-On.

Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen in Smoke. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Jurnee Smollett as Michelle Calderone

Jurnee Smollett plays cop Michelle Calderone in Smoke. She has previously played Dinah Lance/Black Canary in Birds of Prey and Lizzy in Spiderhead. She’s also been in The Order, Lovecraft Country, The Order, The Burial, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and True Blood.

Jurnee Smollett as Michelle Calderone in Smoke. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who else is starring?

Smoke also stars Rafe Spall, Greg Kinnear, Hannah Emily Anderson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter and John Leguizamo.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Behind the scenes and more on Smoke

Smoke has been created by Dennis Lehane, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Taron Egerton is executive produces alongside Richard Plepler on behalf of EDEN Productions and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment as well as Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle and Jane Bartelme.

The fictional series is inspired by truth.media’s acclaimed Firebug podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp. Series directors include Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay.