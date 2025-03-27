Your Friends & Neighbors: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jon Hamm series

Actor Jon Hamm is certainly no stranger to Hollywood, and he’s continuing on with his legacy career with the brand-new series, Your Friends & Neighbors. Having starred in one of WTW’s greatest shows of all time, Mad Men, there’s great anticipation that the new drama will be incredibly enticing with Hamm’s dynamite acting in the mix. Hopes are so high for the show, that Apple TV Plus has already renewed it for a season 2 before season 1 even aired. If you’re still on the fence about watching, then perhaps knowing that Jonathan Trooper, the creator of Warrior, See and Banshee, is behind Your Friends & Neighbors will push you over the edge.

Here’s everything we know about the Jon Hamm show.

Your Friends & Neighbors premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 11. Those interested in watching the drama need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, the streaming platform offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. With a subscription to Apple TV Plus, you also have access to other Apple originals such as Severance season 2, The Morning Show season 3, Shrinking season 2 and more.

Your Friends & Neighbors cast

Jon Hamm and Hoon Lee, Your Friends & Neighbors (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Again, Jon Hamm leads the show’s cast as Andrew Cooper. Hamm has earned several Emmy nominations over the course of his career, which include nominations for The Morning Show, Fargo, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mad Men (actually winning for Mad Men in 2015).

Hamm is joined in Your Friends & Neighbors by Amanda Peet (Dirty John) as Mel Cooper, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) as Samantha 'Sam' Levitt and Hoon Lee (Warrior) as Barney Choi.

Your Friends & Neighbors plot

Here is an official synopsis of the series:

"After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

Your Friends & Neighbors trailer

Check out the trailer for the brand-new drama below.