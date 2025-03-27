Your Friends & Neighbors: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jon Hamm series

By published

Warrior and See creator Jonathan Trooper is behind the new drama.

Jon Hamm in a suit in Your Friends &amp; Neighbors
Jon Hamm, Your Friends & Neighbors (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Actor Jon Hamm is certainly no stranger to Hollywood, and he’s continuing on with his legacy career with the brand-new series, Your Friends & Neighbors. Having starred in one of WTW’s greatest shows of all time, Mad Men, there’s great anticipation that the new drama will be incredibly enticing with Hamm’s dynamite acting in the mix. Hopes are so high for the show, that Apple TV Plus has already renewed it for a season 2 before season 1 even aired. If you’re still on the fence about watching, then perhaps knowing that Jonathan Trooper, the creator of Warrior, See and Banshee, is behind Your Friends & Neighbors will push you over the edge.

Here’s everything we know about the Jon Hamm show.

Your Friends & Neighbors release date

Your Friends & Neighbors premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 11. Those interested in watching the drama need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, the streaming platform offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. With a subscription to Apple TV Plus, you also have access to other Apple originals such as Severance season 2, The Morning Show season 3, Shrinking season 2 and more.

Your Friends & Neighbors cast

Jon Hamm and Hoon Lee in Your Friends & Neighbors

Jon Hamm and Hoon Lee, Your Friends & Neighbors (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Again, Jon Hamm leads the show’s cast as Andrew Cooper. Hamm has earned several Emmy nominations over the course of his career, which include nominations for The Morning Show, Fargo, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mad Men (actually winning for Mad Men in 2015).

Hamm is joined in Your Friends & Neighbors by Amanda Peet (Dirty John) as Mel Cooper, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) as Samantha 'Sam' Levitt and Hoon Lee (Warrior) as Barney Choi.

Your Friends & Neighbors plot

Here is an official synopsis of the series:

"After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

Your Friends & Neighbors trailer

Check out the trailer for the brand-new drama below.

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Beyond Paradise season 3 cast in Shipton Abbott

How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online or on TV
Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, March 27?
Colby Muhammad as Kat talking to someone in Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat makes a bold decision, but regrets it shortly thereafter?

See more latest
Most Popular
New York Mets&#039; Francisco Lindor
How to watch 2025 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
The Roses text logo
The Roses: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Benedict Cumberbatch movie
Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant and Luann de Lesseps sitting next to each other in Bravo&#039;s Love Hotel
Bravo’s Love Hotel: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality TV series
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts celebrates World Series victory with his team in Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series
Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series — release date, trailer and everything we know about the MLB docuseries
Tony Todd in Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie
Josh Duhamel plays Staten Kirkland in Ransom Canyon
Ransom Canyon: release date, plot, trailer, cast and everything we know
Nathan Fielder standing in key art for The Rehearsal season 2
The Rehearsal season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about Nathan Fielder comedy
Fiona, Donkey, Shrek and Felicia in Shrek 5
Shrek 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated sequel
Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Pulse
Pulse: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the medical drama
Alison in a green top and leopard print jacket cuddling a Jack Russell on a sofa
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2: release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch