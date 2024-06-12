Severance season 2: cast, plot and everything we know about the Adam Scott thriller series

When Severance premiered on Apple TV Plus in early 2022, it instantly became one of the most talked about shows out there. The workplace thriller that saw Adam Scott and others split their personalities between their work life and their home life was ripe for think pieces and examination. But at its heart we loved it because it was an intriguing, well made and well acted thriller we could sink our teeth into.

Especially considering the couple of cliffhangers that Severance season 1 ended with, it has been quite the long wait for Severance season 2. But that wait is about to end, as a new season of the hit Apple TV Plus original is near, and we're keeping track of all the key details that you need to know.

Read below to find out about things like when you can watch the new season of Severance, who is in the cast and more.

While it's more than we've had previously, all we currently know about the Severance season 2 release date is that it is coming soon, as Apple TV Plus did not share a specific premiere date for new episodes.

However, it seems likely that "coming soon" in this case will definitely mean 2024. Severance was one of many new shows and movies featured in a preview package that are going to arrive on the Apple TV Plus streaming service in the near future, many of which we already know are going to premiere in 2024 (Fly Me to the Moon, Lady in the Lake, The Instigators, Bad Monkey, Pachinko season 2 and Wolfs). It would seem odd for Apple TV to showcase Severance season 2, one of its most anticipated returning series, with other 2024 titles and then hold it to 2025.

We'll keep this page updated as info on the Severance season 2 release date is shared.

But whenever the TV series returns, you must have Apple TV Plus to watch it, as Severance streams exclusively on the platform. The good news is that the streaming service is available globally.

Severance season 2 cast

All of the main members of the Severance cast are returning for season 2, including Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel, John Turturro as Irving, Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Jen Tullock as Devon, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, Michael Chernus as Ricken and Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman.

There are also going to be a number of new additions to the cast for the second season. They include:

Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch, The Chair)

Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast, One on One)

Stefano Carannate (Mirabilia)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman)

John Noble (Fringe, Totally Completely Fine)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist, Trapped)

Alia Shawkat (The Old Man, Arrested Development)

Merritt Weaver (Godless, Tiny Beautiful Things)

Severance season 2 plot

Before we talk about Severance season 2 (and discuss some major SPOILERS from season 1), here is the Severance premise:

“In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

There is no official synopsis for Severance season 2 at this time, but there is a lot of exciting things to dive into from where we left off in Severance season 1.

In the final episode of season 1, Mark, Helly and Irving were all able to have their "innie" personalities come through outside of Lumon and make some big revelations. For Helly, she learns she is actually Helena Riggs, the daughter of the Lumon CEO. Irving finds out that Burt already has a partner on the outside. Meanwhile it is revealed that Mark's wife Gemma, thought to be dead, is alive as Ms. Casey at Lumon. Seeing how the story picks up these plotlines is going to be exciting.

Severance season 2 trailer

We don't have an official trailer for Severance season 2 at this time, but the first bit of footage was included in an Apple TV Plus promo for new shows and movies coming to the service. You can watch it directly below: