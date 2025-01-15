Adam Scott teases Mark's unfinished business in Severance season 2

Severance season 2 sees more turmoil on the horizon for Mark Scout and his colleagues at Lumon Enterprises.

The return of the acclaimed drama, airing on Apple TV Plus from Friday January 17, focuses once again on Mark (Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott) who, like many employees at Lumon, has chosen to have his work life surgically severed from his home life.

But in the last run, "innie" office-based Mark and some of his co-workers were becoming disenchanted and, when they took the chance to see what their lives outside were like, Mark was shocked to learn that his wife was Lumon’s wellness advisor Ms Casey (Dichen Lachman), who his "outie" believes is dead. Will he fight back against Lumon?

What to Watch spoke to Adam Scott to find out more about Severance season 2…

Mark (Adam Scott) has a new approach to his work in Severance season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance season 2 sees Mark facing fresh challenges. Where do we find him now he has learnt more about his wife?

“Innie Mark discovers it at the end of season one, and so at the beginning of season two, he has this explosive piece of information. What does he do with it down there? Does he somehow communicate it to his outie? If so, how does he do that? There are a number of different directions. And also, how does this affect his identity down there, knowing that this company will go to these lengths? How does that affect his already disillusioned feelings about this place and about the people there?”

How will colleagues Helly (Britt Lower) and Mark (Adam Scott) come to terms with their discoveries in Severance season 2? (Image credit: Apple TV+)

You must have been thrilled with the reaction to the first series?

“Yes, the audience is digging into the show. One of the gratifying results of watching season one get pushed out into the world was that people were really paying attention to the minute details. Knowing that people were noticing and appreciating the great care that was taken making that first season, it was really special.”

How do you think Severance chimes in with the way people are feeling about the corporate world at the moment?

“There's certainly a feeling with some of these corporations and companies that they're so massive that when you think about a change, it’s like turning an ocean liner around, there's sort of a futility to it. That might be something that people tap into when you are thinking about this group of people trying to go up against this enormous company.”

Has making Severance changed how you think about the work-life balance?

“I tend to have very little balance between the two, because I don't necessarily have hobbies to reach for when I'm not working. I either work, or I'm at home hanging out with my family. I love working, so that fulfils a hobby-shaped hole in me, because I get to make TV and movies. So my work-life balance is completely out of whack and upside down and all over the place. I really don't know if it's healthy or not, or if I need to learn how to play tennis or build model airplanes!”

Hollywood star Ben Stiller is back to direct Severance season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Finally, Ben Stiller directs the show again this time, would you like to see him in front of the camera too?

“Well he is already there, so he may as well be in front of the camera! I think he should play a role and do something on the show.”

Severance season 2 begins on Apple TV Plus on Friday 17 January and airs weekly.