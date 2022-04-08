Severance fans floored as Helly's true identity is revealed
Severance has kept us in the dark about most people's outies until that dramatic finale, and everyone is shocked about Helly!
*Warning — major spoilers for Severance season 1 ahead*
Severance has captivated viewers during its successful first season, with fans desperate to know the truth about what's going on at Lumon Industries. For weeks we've followed various department members as they go about their workday, unaware of life on the outside.
During the pilot episode of Severance, Helly (Britt Lower) wakes up in Lumon with no recollection of who she is, something that seriously distresses her as Mark (Adam Scott) tries to calm her down and explain why she's there.
Helly tries to escape Lumon on multiple occasions, including asking her outie to quit the job (which is quickly rejected), hidden messages and even going as far as to try to hang herself in the company elevator. Eventually, she gives in and carries on with work, until she and her fellow employees try to hatch a plan to experience life on the outside.
Becoming frustrated with Lumon, Helly along with Mark, Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry), realise that they can activate an emergency override which will wake up their innies on the outside world, finally able to understand who they really are.
Inside Lumon she is simply known as Helly R, but as Dylan activates the emergency override inside the building, her innie wakes up in the body of Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon CEO Kier Eagan. Mind blown!
Helly's innie is horrified as she walks around a gala event that is promoting the severance procedure, claiming that there are several benefits to severing work and home memories and that innies are well cared for. Of course, we know that is a complete lie, and Helly gears up to sabotage Helena Eagan's big speech as revenge for what her outie did to her.
Fans are shocked by this huge reveal, as we're left on a cliffhanger where Helly tells gala attendees how horrible life as an innie really is, and that the pro-severance narrative is a total lie.
HELENA EAGAN!!! OH MY GOD. #SeveranceApril 8, 2022
What an incredible finale! I think it’s super interesting that Helly is an Eagan. Can’t wait to see where the characters and stories go in S2. This has been such a mind-trip to watch! Watching @PattyArquette onscreen is a masterclass. #SeveranceApril 8, 2022
SPOILER ALERT:I did not see Helly R being an Eagan coming. 😳 #SeveranceApril 8, 2022
I had a feeling Helly’s completion message meant something when he said “I love you” and boy was I right 🤯 #severance #severancefinale pic.twitter.com/PuR3x1qfPMApril 8, 2022
Helly is an Eagan?!!!😮 #SeveranceApril 8, 2022
the fact that helly is both the protagonist AND the antagonist on this show???? LIKE WOAH?? #SeveranceApril 8, 2022
#severance spoilers--IM SCREAMING ABT HELLY OH MY GODApril 8, 2022
If that wasn't stressful enough, we also saw Mark's innie realising that his wife Gemma is not dead, and is actually Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), the wellness counselor inside Lumon. As he runs into his brother-in-law's party shouting "she's alive!", the scene fades to black, and currently only Mark's innie knows the truth about Gemma, with his outie still oblivious.
Meanwhile, Irving's innie tracks down Burt (Christopher Walken), a man who he fell in love with inside Lumon, and is crushed to learn that he is happily married to another man and has no recollection of him. Still, that doesn't stop him from desperately banging on his door, right as the override switch is flipped back and the outcome is left unknown.
After a dramatic ending like that, fans will be pleased to know that Severance season 2 is on the cards, and we'll be able to learn even more about these much-loved characters. We can't wait!
Severance is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
