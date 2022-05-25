The Old Man: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Jeff Bridges TV series

Who says June through August is just for summer blockbuster movies? Though US broadcast networks are holding most of their big shows for the fall, shows like The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges are here with the goal of entertaining us through the dog days of summer.

Based on the bestselling novel The Old Man by Thomas Perry (opens in new tab), the creative team behind The Old Man includes Black Sails and See writers Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg. In addition, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was behind the camera for the first two episodes of the series.

Here is everything we know about The Old Man.

The Old Man premieres on Thursday, June 16, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX for US audiences. The first two episodes are going to be made available on June 16, with new episodes then released on a weekly basis. There are seven episodes total in the season.

After The Old Man’s airdate on Thursdays, the latest episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Old Man is going to be available internationally, on Disney Plus under the Star banner in the UK and other international markets, while Latin American viewers will be able to find it on Star Plus. No official premiere date for international viewers has been announced, just that the show is going to be available "soon."

What is The Old Man plot?

As we said, The Old Man is based on the Thomas Perry novel of the same name, which was published in 2017. Here is the official synopsis for the TV version of The Old Man:

"The Old Man centers on Dan Chase, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

"With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé, Angela Adams, and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson, a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant."

Perry’s The Old Man is a standalone book. However, FX lists the show as a drama series, not a limited series, which could mean that either the first seven episodes won’t cover the entirety of Perry’s book or that they could have plans to further the story in some ways, though nothing is confirmed.

The Old Man trailer

FX has released the trailer for The Old Man. In it, we see Jeff Bridges’s CIA operative hasn’t lost a step as he tries to outrun the government forces after him. Check out The Old Man trailer directly below:

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man

Jeff Bridges stars as Dan Chase in The Old Man. This is the first role that the Oscar-winning actor has taken on, TV or movie, since 2018, with his last role in Bad Times at the El Royale. In 2020, Bridges shared that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma but was in remission as of 2021 and told People (opens in new tab) this year that he feels "terrific."

Bridges is probably best known for his role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski, though his career features a number of iconic performances in movies like The Last Picture Show, TRON, The Fisher King, Seabiscuit, Iron Man, Crazy Heart (his Oscar-winning role), True Grit and Hell or High Water.

While he’s worked less on the TV side since he broke out in movies, Bridges got his start on the small screen, appearing in TV shows Sea Hunt, The Lloyd Bridges Show (which starred his dad) and The F.B.I. The Old Man represents his first role in a TV series since the 1980s (though he did do a TV movie, Hidden in America, in the 90s).

Who is in The Old Man cast?

John Lithgow in The Old Man (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Jeff Bridges is the headliner for The Old Man, but who else is joining him in the cast?

John Lithgow is on board to star as Harold Harper, the FBI director that has a complicated past with Bridges’ Chase. Lithgow is no stranger to action/thriller series like this, as he famously starred as the Trinity Killer in Showtime’s Dexter. Some of Lithgow’s other well known credits include The World According to Garp, 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Crown.

Other members of the FBI team include Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Search Party) as Angela Adams, E.J. Bonilla (Gemini Man, Bull) as Raymond Waters and Gbenga Akinnagbe (Wu Tang: An American Saga, The Deuce) as Julian Carson.

Also in the cast are Amy Brenneman (Shining Girls, The Leftovers) as Zoe McDonald, Bill Heck (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Locke & Key) as the young Dan Chase, Leem Lubany (Rock the Kasbah) and Pej Vahdat (City on a Hill, Dynasty).

How to watch The Old Man

The Old Man is going to air in the US on FX, a cable channel that is available through a majority of traditional pay-TV subscription packages (check to see if your package offers it) as well as with live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The series is also going to stream next day on Hulu, so a subscription to the streaming service (be it standalone, with the Disney Bundle or via Hulu with Live TV) also lets you watch The Old Man.

For those outside of the US, subscriptions are going to be needed to either Star Plus (for Latin America) or Disney Plus (UK and other international territories).