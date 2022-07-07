City on a Hill season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge are once again patrolling the streets of Boston in City on a Hill season 3. The crime drama that airs on Showtime in the US about government corruption is bound to go into some exciting places with its new episodes following the events of season 2.

With new episodes just around the corner, here is everything that we know about City on a Hill season 3.

City on a Hill season 3 has its premiere on Showtime on Sunday, July 31, at 10 pm ET/PT. Like the second season, season 3 is going to have eight hour-long episodes, which with a weekly release schedule would put the City on Hill season 3 finale on September 18.

If you thought City on a Hill was going to be premiering earlier than that, there was a previous release date of Sunday, July 10, but Showtime pushed the show three weeks because of scheduling shifts.

We’re waiting to hear when City on a Hill season 3 is going to debut for UK viewers, but expect it to do so on Paramount Plus when the time comes.

What is the City on a Hill season 3 plot?

City on a Hill is set in 1990s Boston and is about the unlikely alliance between Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward and corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr as they try to do what’s right, despite their varying perspectives on what that may be.

Here is the official synopsis for City on a Hill season 3:

"Season three of City on a Hill brings us to Boston's high society, Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays, representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city's corruption first-hand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point."

Who is in the City on a Hill season 3 cast?

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in City on a Hill (Image credit: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME)

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge return as the two leads of City on a Hill, Jackie Rohr and Decourcy Ward, respectively. Bacon is a Hollywood veteran, with some of his most famous roles including Footloose, Tremors, Apollo 13 and another Boston set crime drama, Mystic River. He also is an Emmy nominee for the TV movie Taking Chance.

Hodge, meanwhile, had his first credit as Raymond in Die Hard with a Vengeance and has gone on to star in high-profile projects like Friday Night Lights, Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures, One Night in Miami…, Leverage and its sequel series, Leverage: Redemption. Hodge is also going to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam later in 2022.

Other main members of the cast include Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan) as Jenny Rohr, Lauren E. Banks (Gaslit) as Siobhan Quays and Matthew Del Negro (Scandal) as Chris Caysen.

Joining City on a Hill for its third season are Corbin Bernsen (Major League), Joanne Kelly (Severance) and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters).

City on a Hill season 3 trailer

Get a peek at what is going to happen in City on a Hill season 3 by watching the trailer directly below.

How to watch City on a Hill

City on a Hill airs on the Showtime cable network in the US. Showtime is available as a premium channel on many traditional pay-TV subscriptions as well as select live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also sign up for Showtime as a standalone offering to watch directly online or via the Showtime app.

UK viewers can watch the first two seasons of City on a Hill on Paramount Plus, or they’re available to rent on Prime Video.