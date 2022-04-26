How to watch Gaslit anywhere in the world

The new thriller series Gaslit presents the often untold stories from "forgotten" players of the Watergate scandal. While the biggest star of the real-life events was former president Richard Nixon, the Starz series focuses on his subordinates and the whistleblowers responsible for shedding light on his misdeeds.

In particular, Gaslit centers around Julia Roberts’ portrayal of Martha Mitchell, the first to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s political corruption. Starz describes their version of Mitchell as "a big personality with an even bigger mouth." The network goes on to say, "Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn."

Although the series just premiered on Sunday, April 24, Gaslit is starting to garner some great reviews. The Guardian called the show "a star-powered Watergate drama that grips and doesn’t let go."

Here’s how you can watch Gaslit.

How to watch Gaslit

If you’re eager to watch Gaslit as new episodes air live in the US, then you’ll want to make sure you have a subscription to Starz, as it is an original series from the premium channel. For those without traditional cable, Starz can also be added as a part of live streaming packages on platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Youtube TV.

In some cost-saving news, Starz is currently offering a special where would-be subscribers only have to pay $3 per month for six months. This is a bargain as regular-priced subscriptions are $8.99 per month.

Additionally, we understand that in this day and age, a lot of people prefer to watch their content online at the time of their choosing. If you’re someone that opts not to watch Gaslit live, you can watch episodes of the series on Hulu and Prime Video with a Starz add-on subscription. Currently, both Hulu and Prime Video are offering free trials of Starz for new subscribers.

UK residents hoping to watch Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell can tune into Gaslit using Starzplay.

New episodes of Gaslit air live every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz.