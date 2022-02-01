'Black Adam': release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
'Black Adam' is heading to our screens later this year, starring Dwayne Johnson in the title role.
Black Adam sees Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joining the DC cinematic universe, as he takes on the role of the complex comic book character. The film will join the likes of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom and Avatar 2 in a line-up of hugely anticipated films this year.
Speaking to Men's Journal, lead actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed just how intense his training was for the latest DC film, which tells the story of a lesser-known comic book character.
He said: "The training we did for this movie was the most arduous I’ve ever done in my life. I promise you this: The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change."
Here's everything we know about Black Adam so far...
'Black Adam' release date
Black Adam will arrive in cinemas on July 29, 2022. We don't yet know if it will be available on any streaming services.
What is the plot of 'Black Adam'?
So far, all we know is that the film is a spin-off from the 2019 film Shazam!, which will focus on the film's anti-hero, named Black Adam as he breaks free of his purgatory 5,000 years after he was imprisoned.
Just like the character of Shazam (aka Billy Baston), Black Adam's powers originated from the wizards of the Rock of Eternity, so while we don't have any specific plot details yet we do have some idea about what to expect from the new character.
According to DC Comics: Black Adam "allowed his power to corrupt his ideals and desires" which caused him to be exiled. He is now "a frequent enemy to Earth’s heroes" but he "believes he is the right person to lead humanity and any action he takes is necessary for the greater good".
As soon as we have exact plot details for Black Adam we'll be sure to let you know!
Who's in the cast?
Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Black Adam, and there are a few more stars currently attached to the project. Here's the cast of the film as it stands...
- Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz
- Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate
- Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall
- Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein
- Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell
Is there a trailer?
Yes, a teaser trailer is available and it doesn't give much away! In it, we see Black Adam starting to break free from his imprisonment, and he has no problem getting rid of anyone who stands in his way.
You can see for yourself down below...
