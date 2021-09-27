'Locke & Key' season 2 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass
'Locke & Key' season 2 is on its way, here's everything we know about it so far.
Locke and Key season 2 is heading to Netflix, continuing on the story which is based on the best-selling graphic novels co-created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Season 1 introduced us to the Locke family, who were in need of a fresh start and moved into a mysterious old ancestral manor named Keyhouse. Here, they hoped to come to terms with the death of family patriarch Rendall Lock and adjust to a new life in a different area.
However, they soon realised they had even bigger problems to deal with after discovering mysterious keys linked to Rendall's death. The series follows widow Nina Locke and her children as they figure out what to do in the aftermath of Rendall's death, facing dangerous situations along the way.
Season 2 will pick up after the dramatic events of the first, which saw the family hit by malevolent demons who were also in search of the keys linked to Rendall's death. With identities changed and lives in danger, is anyone safe?
Locke & Key season 2 release date
The wait is almost over, as Locke & Key season 2 is arriving on Netflix on Friday 22 Oct., just in time for the Halloween season! The previous season is still available to watch on-demand.
Who's in the cast of Locke & Key season 2?
The confirmed cast will see a number of fan favourites returning including the Locke family who are at the centre of this story. It's not yet known if season 2 will have any new faces joining the cast, but we'll let you know if anyone else is announced.
Here is the full cast list for Locke & Key season 2 so far...
- Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke
- Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke
- Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke
- Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke
- Griffin Gluck as Gabe
- Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge
- Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish
- Genevieve Kang as Jackie Veda
We're probably going to see a cameo appearance from Bill Heck too, who plays the Locke family's dead father, as a post of him on set was shared to Instagram by Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke).
A post shared by Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial)
A photo posted by on
Is there a trailer?
Yes, a teaser trailer for Locke & Key was released recently via Netflix's official YouTube channel. It seems there's a big storm coming to, as it gives us a quick look into the danger that the family will face as Tyler, Kinsey and Bode unlock more family secrets, forcing them to dig even deeper into the power and mystery of the keys while attempting to keep each other safe.
You can watch the trailer below...
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.