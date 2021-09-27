'Locke & Key' season 2 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Locke and Key season 2 is heading to Netflix, continuing on the story which is based on the best-selling graphic novels co-created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Season 1 introduced us to the Locke family, who were in need of a fresh start and moved into a mysterious old ancestral manor named Keyhouse. Here, they hoped to come to terms with the death of family patriarch Rendall Lock and adjust to a new life in a different area.

However, they soon realised they had even bigger problems to deal with after discovering mysterious keys linked to Rendall's death. The series follows widow Nina Locke and her children as they figure out what to do in the aftermath of Rendall's death, facing dangerous situations along the way.

Season 2 will pick up after the dramatic events of the first, which saw the family hit by malevolent demons who were also in search of the keys linked to Rendall's death. With identities changed and lives in danger, is anyone safe?

The wait is almost over, as Locke & Key season 2 is arriving on Netflix on Friday 22 Oct., just in time for the Halloween season! The previous season is still available to watch on-demand.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who's in the cast of Locke & Key season 2?

The confirmed cast will see a number of fan favourites returning including the Locke family who are at the centre of this story. It's not yet known if season 2 will have any new faces joining the cast, but we'll let you know if anyone else is announced.

Here is the full cast list for Locke & Key season 2 so far...

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Griffin Gluck as Gabe

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge

Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish

Genevieve Kang as Jackie Veda

We're probably going to see a cameo appearance from Bill Heck too, who plays the Locke family's dead father, as a post of him on set was shared to Instagram by Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke).

A post shared by Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a teaser trailer for Locke & Key was released recently via Netflix's official YouTube channel. It seems there's a big storm coming to, as it gives us a quick look into the danger that the family will face as Tyler, Kinsey and Bode unlock more family secrets, forcing them to dig even deeper into the power and mystery of the keys while attempting to keep each other safe.

You can watch the trailer below...