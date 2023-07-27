The Morning Show season 3: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the drama
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon again lead the all-star cast.
In some good news for fans of the drama showcasing the cutthroat world of journalism, The Morning Show season 3 is making its fall debut.
Since the series first premiered in 2019, it has garnered critical acclaim and a slew of awards, including Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Among the nominations were noms for the show’s stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who have proven to be quite the dynamic duo.
So what happens next in the fictional dark world of journalism? Here’s everything we know about The Morning Show season 3.
The Morning Show season 3 release date
The Morning Show season 3 premieres on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, September 13.
The Morning Show season 3 trailer
While we wait on an official trailer, Apple TV Plus was kind enough to release a teaser. Check it out below.
The Morning Show season 3 plot
Here is the official synopsis of season 3:
“In The Morning Show season 3, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”
The Morning Show season 3 cast
Once again, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the way for the drama series. Aniston is an Emmy-Award-winning actress having captured the trophy for her role as Rachel in Friends. She’s also appeared in We Are the Millers, Horrible Bosses and Horrible Bosses 2, The Break-Up and most recently, Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2.
Witherspoon is not a novice to starring in critically-acclaimed projects. She won an Oscar for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line and has starred in other films and shows including Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies, the Legally Blonde franchise and Your Place or Mine, just to name a few.
Starring alongside these powerhouses are the following:
- Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!)
- Mark Duplass (Biosphere)
- Nestor Carbonell (Bandit)
- Karen Pittman (And Just Like That…)
- Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
- Jon Hamm (Mad Men)
- Nicole Beharie (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.)
- Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)
How to watch The Morning Show
The Morning Show is an Apple TV Plus original series. Those hoping to watch episodes need a subscription to Apple TV. Currently, the streaming service offers a 7-day free trial to would-be new subscribers.
