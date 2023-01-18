Murder Mystery 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Adam Sandler film

Are you up for some more detective work at the hands of the world's quirkiest, yet effective, husband and wife duo? Then we have some good news as Murder Mystery 2 is set to start streaming this spring. The movie is one of many Netflix movies due to hit the platform in 2023.

When viewers last caught up with Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston), the couple was on a luxury yacht trying to pinpoint who murdered an elderly billionaire. Now in the sequel, it appears they have taken their inexplicable investigative skills and created an actual private eye agency — it’s just not a thriving one. Then when an old friend finds himself needing their specific kind of help, their business finally gets a boost.

Here’s everything we know about Murder Mystery 2.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 31. Those hoping to tune into the sequel film will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different subscriptions to choose from.

Murder Mystery 2 trailer

An official trailer has not yet been made available. However, with the premiere date fastly approaching, we envision one will debut soon. When it does, we’ll place the clip here.

Murder Mystery 2 plot

Here is the official Murder Mystery 2 synopsis:

"Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding."

Murder Mystery 2 cast

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Once again, leading the Murder Mystery 2 cast are Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Sandler is an Emmy-nominated comedian who has a long history of starring in comedy blockbusters. He’s previously been seen in projects like The Waterboy, Big Daddy, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and Sandy Wexler. He was most recently spotted in the drama Hustle.

To many, Aniston will forever be Rachel Green from the legendary show Friends. However, she’s also starred in movies such as Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2, The Break-Up and Marley & Me. She currently stars in The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus.

Joining Sandler and Aniston are the following actors:

Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes 2)

John Kani (Black Panther)

Mark Strong (Tár)

Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim)

Kuhoo Verma (Plan B)

Enrique Arce (Money Heist)

Dany Boon (Stuck Together)

Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Murder Mystery 2 director

Jeremy Garelick took on the role of director for Murder Mystery 2. This isn’t Garelick’s first time directing a comedy. He’s previously directed The Binge, The Wedding Ringer and he’s also been behind the scenes leading things for the limited series Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.