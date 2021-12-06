‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Amazon Prime original

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ready to get back into the spotlight, as season 4 of the popular Amazon Prime original comedy is just around the corner after a long absence. Early evidence suggests that despite their break, Midge, Susie, Abe and company have not lost their comedic timing.

For anyone who has not yet been charmed by Midge Maisel yet, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and premiered on Amazon Prime in 2017 and follows a 1950s housewife who finds a new calling as a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her. With her foul-mouthed manager and a supporting cast of animated characters, Midge looks to take the comedy world by storm.

Here is everything that we know so far about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4.

It has been two years since Mrs. Maisel fans were treated with new episodes of the show, as the entirety of season 3 debuted on Amazon Prime on Dec. 6, 2019. Because of production delays (thanks pandemic), season 4 has taken a bit longer to arrive than anyone would have liked, but the countdown for brand new episodes is officially on.

Amazon announced that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 will return on Feb. 18, 2022, and with a new release strategy. Instead of making all of the episodes available at once, as has been the habit previously, Amazon Prime will release the first two episodes of season 4 on Feb. 18, followed by two new episodes for the next three weeks. So, in theory, if you wanted to wait until all eight episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 was available for you to binge, that would be March 11.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

While it is the first time that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is getting a staggered release, it isn’t the first time for Amazon Prime. The streamer has done this previously with The Boys season 2, another one of its popular series. More and more streamers are deciding to opt for this staggered strategy than a full season dump as had been the practice for a number of years.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ plot

The basics of the plot of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was covered in the intro above, but here’s a bit more info on where things stand as we head into season 4.

As mentioned, the series begins as Midge Maisel learns that her husband Joel has been having an affair and is leaving her. Shell-shocked and drunk, Midge goes to a comedy club that she and her husband frequented and decides to perform. The club’s manager, Susie, sees a raw potential in Midge and offers to team up with her to hone her act and make her a star.

Throughout the three seasons so far we’ve seen Midge grow as a comedian with the help of Susie and Lenny Bruce, who serves as a kind of mentor, while also trying to hide her new found career from her parents, Abe and Rose, though eventually the cat gets let out of the bag.

Going more in depth into what happened in season 3, Midge gets a big break when she is signed on to be the opening act for a popular musician, Shy Baldwin. This allows her to take her act on the road to places like Las Vegas, Miami and more. Unfortunately, Midge winds up putting her foot in her mouth about Shy and is booted off the tour.

Meanwhile, Susie attempts to expand her management business by taking on Sophie Lenon, a famous comedian who wants to be taken as a serious actress; but that ends in a spectacular disaster. Elsewhere, Joel attempts to open up his own nightclub and Abe and Rose find themselves forced to move in with Joel’s parents.

Here is the brief plot synopsis that was given for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 by Amazon Prime:

“Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones.”

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 trailer

Along with the release date and brief synopsis, Amazon Prime Video also debuted the official teaser trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4. In fact, fans got four separate trailers that focus on Midge, Susie, Abe & Rose and Joel.

Here’s the one for Midge:

Here’s the trailer for Susie:

Here’s Abe & Rose’s trailer:

And here’s Joel’s trailer:

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 cast

The cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the best ensembles for a TV show right now, but everything starts with the title character, Mrs. Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan. Brosnahan was probably best known for her role as Rachel Posner in Netflix’s House of Cards prior to starring in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, though some of her other credits included Patriots Days and The Blacklist. Since the show began, Brosnahan has been nominated for an Emmy for all three seasons, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for season 1.

The cast features some other Emmy winners for their work on the show, including two for Alex Borstein (best known as voicing Lois Griffin in Family Guy) as Susie Myerson, one for Tony Shalhoub (Monk, Galaxy Quest) as Midge’s father Abe Weissman and one for Luke Kirby (Gossip Girl, Rectify) as Lenny Bruce.

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

All of the award winners will be back for season 4, as will the rest of the primary supporting cast that includes Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel and Carolina Aaron as Shirley Maisel.

There are also a number of confirmed guest stars for season 4, including Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, Stephanie Hsu, John Waters and Jason Alexander (who has previously appeared on the show).

How to watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon Prime original series, and as such is exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers. So, if you want to catch up with Midge and the rest of the cast of characters, you will need to be signed up for Amazon Prime.