'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to wrap it up with season 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will have its last laugh with season 5, as Prime Video has announced that its hit comedy series has officially been renewed for a fifth season, which will also be the show’s last. The news came just ahead of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 debut on Feb. 18 in the U.S., the U.K. and wherever Prime Video is available.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who finds a calling in standup comedy after her husband leaves her. With the help of her manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), Midge attempts to make her way in the comedy world of the late 1950s/early 1960s. The show also stars Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Matilda Szydagis, with recurring guest stars Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch.

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sees Midge taking on a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones. The first two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 debut on Friday, Feb. 18, with a pair of new episodes dropping each Friday for four weeks. Here's a trailer for the new season.

The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. In its first three seasons The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018 and acting awards for Brosnahan, Borstein, Shaloub, Lynch and Kirby.

“Amy, Dan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the longest running Prime Video original series. When it ends with season 5 it will match Transparent as the second longest-running Prime Video original, only trailing Bosch, which ran for seven seasons.