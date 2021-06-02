‘Bosch’ season 7 trailer previews final case for Amazon Original

The trailer for the seventh and final season of the Amazon Original series Bosch opens with the titular detective talking about three unsolved cases he has in his career. Will the events of this new season be added to that list, or will Bosch be able to crack another dangerous case?

Bosch stars Titus Welliver as LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch, who first appeared in a series of books by Michael Connelly. Welliver’s co-stars for the series includes Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick and Madison Lintz.

TV fans have been able to enjoy Bosch since 2014, when it was one of the first original programs developed by Amazon.

The trailer for the final season previews Bosch taking on the case of a series of murders, possibly organized by the crime boss Gladys Rodriguez, a smart and ruthless gangster.

Season seven of Bosch will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 25. Watch the trailer below.

Bosch is the longest-running original series that Amazon has had so far. While never quite gaining as wide of notoriety as shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan or The Boys, Bosch has been a reliable foundation for the streaming service.

However, Bosch’s final season on Amazon Prime Video does not mean an end to the character. Amazon has announced that a spinoff series is being created for its ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV. Welliver and other cast members from Bosch are confirmed to return for the spinoff, which is expected to begin filming later this year. No premiere date or title has been given for the spinoff.

IMDb TV is an AVOD platform that offers free movies and TV shows, but is also expanding its offerings with its own original content.