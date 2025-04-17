Manny and Ray's fates teased after dramatic gunfight in this exclusive look at Dope Thief episode 7

We're rapidly getting to the climax of Apple TV Plus crime thriller Dope Thief, with the penultimate episode 'Mussolini' set to hit the streamer on Friday, April 18. If you've been keeping up with the series, you'll know that our characters are running out of avenues out of their predicament (and if you haven't, here's how to watch Dope Thief).

So far through six episodes of Dope Thief, we've watched as two petty criminals (played by Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) pulled off an ill-advised heist which put them at loggerheads with a massive crime organization that wants them dead. With two more episodes to go, there's not much time left for the two friends to get out... alive or dead.

Ahead of the release of Dope Thief's seventh episode, Apple has shared an exclusive first look at one particular scene with What to Watch (and don't worry, we won't be sharing any more details from the episode, but the clip gives away the ending of the previous episode so make sure you're caught up!)

But first, let's take a look at that clip:

In it, we see detectives interview Moura's Manny, asking him about his relationship with Rick (who you'll remember was the third accomplice in the heist of the first episode). At the same time he's watched remotely by Amir Arison's Mark, who's been running the investigation into the events, and we also see on one of Mark's screens Tyree Henry's Ray who looks a little worse for wear.

If you'll recall, the last episode of Dope Thief (episode 6, entitled Love Songs from Mars) ended with a gunfight outside a hospital, where they had made a dash to drop off Ray who needed medical aid after a wound got infected. Not all of the characters made it, and in the last shots of the episode we saw police approaching, so it's no big surprise that the characters are in police custody in this episode 7 clip.

In fact, law enforcement is several steps ahead of Ray and Manny after the sixth episode, as the two characters didn't know that almost every conversation through the episode was recorded on Bart's ankle monitor. However as we were shown through that episode, Mark was quick to misunderstand what was going on, so Manny and Ray could have an uphill battle proving that they're not the criminal masterminds they're taken to be.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we've progressed through the latter half of Dope Thief, it's been obvious that the walls are closing in around Ray and Manny, not just from a story perspective, but in how it's shown. Love Songs from Mars was one continuous chain of events in one location, instead of a series of scenes broken up by time and place, which added to the feeling that our main characters are living moment-to-moment. As the clip shared above shows, the characters survived that night, but it probably takes place the next morning; they might not have much time left to go.

Dope Thief episode 7, entitled "Mussolini", lands on Friday, April 18. The final episode, 'Innocent People' arrives one week later on Friday, April 25, ready to wrap up the story of Ray, Manny and everyone else included in their journeys.