Manny and Ray's fates teased after dramatic gunfight in this exclusive look at Dope Thief episode 7

By published

Take a look at this interview scene

Wagner Moura in the seventh episode of Dope Thief.
(Image credit: Apple)

We're rapidly getting to the climax of Apple TV Plus crime thriller Dope Thief, with the penultimate episode 'Mussolini' set to hit the streamer on Friday, April 18. If you've been keeping up with the series, you'll know that our characters are running out of avenues out of their predicament (and if you haven't, here's how to watch Dope Thief).

So far through six episodes of Dope Thief, we've watched as two petty criminals (played by Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) pulled off an ill-advised heist which put them at loggerheads with a massive crime organization that wants them dead. With two more episodes to go, there's not much time left for the two friends to get out... alive or dead.

Ahead of the release of Dope Thief's seventh episode, Apple has shared an exclusive first look at one particular scene with What to Watch (and don't worry, we won't be sharing any more details from the episode, but the clip gives away the ending of the previous episode so make sure you're caught up!)

But first, let's take a look at that clip:

In it, we see detectives interview Moura's Manny, asking him about his relationship with Rick (who you'll remember was the third accomplice in the heist of the first episode). At the same time he's watched remotely by Amir Arison's Mark, who's been running the investigation into the events, and we also see on one of Mark's screens Tyree Henry's Ray who looks a little worse for wear.

If you'll recall, the last episode of Dope Thief (episode 6, entitled Love Songs from Mars) ended with a gunfight outside a hospital, where they had made a dash to drop off Ray who needed medical aid after a wound got infected. Not all of the characters made it, and in the last shots of the episode we saw police approaching, so it's no big surprise that the characters are in police custody in this episode 7 clip.

In fact, law enforcement is several steps ahead of Ray and Manny after the sixth episode, as the two characters didn't know that almost every conversation through the episode was recorded on Bart's ankle monitor. However as we were shown through that episode, Mark was quick to misunderstand what was going on, so Manny and Ray could have an uphill battle proving that they're not the criminal masterminds they're taken to be.

As we've progressed through the latter half of Dope Thief, it's been obvious that the walls are closing in around Ray and Manny, not just from a story perspective, but in how it's shown. Love Songs from Mars was one continuous chain of events in one location, instead of a series of scenes broken up by time and place, which added to the feeling that our main characters are living moment-to-moment. As the clip shared above shows, the characters survived that night, but it probably takes place the next morning; they might not have much time left to go.

Dope Thief episode 7, entitled "Mussolini", lands on Friday, April 18. The final episode, 'Innocent People' arrives one week later on Friday, April 25, ready to wrap up the story of Ray, Manny and everyone else included in their journeys.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

Secrets of the Penguins: release date, episode guide and everything we know

Beyond Paradise's Barbara Flynn: 'People worry about me living in the boat!'

Secrets of the Penguins: release date, episode guide and everything we know
See more latest
Most Popular
Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki upset in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki gets some help to protect her from Aristotle Dumas and Billy?
The cast of Sullivan&#039;s Crossing season 3 inside Shandon&#039;s Diner
How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online from anywhere
Mackenzie and Colin interview Skye in Return to Paradise episode 3
Return to Paradise season 2 confirmed after axe fears — and it's already filming
Mina Kimes, Sean Gunn and David Friedberg on Celebrity Jeopardy
What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on April 16
Najah Jackson as Samantha in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Samantha’s modeling career leads to trouble?
Maurice Benard and Laura Wright as Sonny and Carly in formal wear in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: a new Michael returns in time for the annual Nurses Ball?
Zuleyka Silver as Audra in white smirking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra acquires a new partner to help with Victor deal?
Kevin Costner standing on the plains
History Channel, Kevin Costner tease new documentary on the west — what does this mean for Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2?
David Thewlis &amp; Blu Hunt in Sherlock &amp; Daughter.
How to watch Sherlock & Daughter: stream the latest Sherlock adaptation online or on TV
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Baby Mama now on Netflix
Netflix adds a wonderfully funny early Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy which lets their comedy talents off the leash
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch