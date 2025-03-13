How to watch Dope Thief: stream the new crime drama show from Ridley Scott

A few big names come together for the new crime series Dope Thief, which debuts on Friday, March 14, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, Dope Thief is about two ex-cons who pretend to be DEA agents to shake down drug dealers. But when they accidentally rob from a large operation, they find themselves on the run with a target on their back.

Created by Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman screenwriter Peter Craig based on a book by Dennis Tafoya, Dope Thief also counts filmmaking legend Ridley Scott in its crew, as he executive produced the show and also directed the first episode.

So if you think this could be your next big TV show, here's how to watch Dope Thief.

How to watch Dope Thief

If you want to watch Dope Thief, then you'll need to sign up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the show is exclusive to Apple's platform.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, though without wanting to spoil the next section, there are plenty of Apple TV Plus deals and way to save.

We'll get more into that money-saving option soon, but let's briefly look at the Dope Thief episode release schedule first.

Dope Thief episode release schedule

The first two episodes of Dope Thief will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus as soon as the series lands on Friday, March 14. From then on, one new episode will release each week, on the Friday. Here's when you can expect to see all episodes:

Episode 1 — Friday, March 14

Episode 2 — Friday, March 14

Episode 3 — Friday, March 21

Episode 4 — Friday, March 28

Episode 5 — Friday, April 4

Episode 6 — Friday, April 11

Episode 7 — Friday, April 18

Episode 8 — Friday, April 25

Episode 9 — Friday, May 2

Episode 10 — Friday, May 9

How to watch Dope Thief for free

If you're curious about Dope Thief but don't want to pay Apple TV Plus' monthly fee of $9.99 / £8.99 just to check it out, then you'll be pleased to know that you might be able to watch it for free.

There are quite a few Apple TV Plus free trials available, which let you stream for between one and twelve months for free. Many of these are for customers to various services like gym, cell and broadband plans, but more are for any owners of Apple devices and there's even one free trial for everyone.

In addition Apple TV Plus lets non-subscribers watch the first episode of certain TV shows, but it's not clear whether Dope Thief will be one of these.