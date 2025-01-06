Dope Thief: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Dope Thief is thrilling crime drama sereis created by Top Gun: Maverick’s Peter Craig, with Gladiator and Alien director Ridley Scott acting as a co-executive producer. Based on the book 'Dope Thief' by Dennis Tafoya, it stars Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, a delinquent who teams up with his long-term friend Manny (Wagner Moura) to pose as drug enforcement agents and rob small-time drug dealers. One day, however, they choose the wrong victim. The pair walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars but also inadvertently unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the American Eastern Seaboard. And that very much puts their lives in danger...

Here’s everything you need to know about the series Dope Thief…

Dope Thief launches worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday, March 14, 2025, when the first two episodes of the eight-part series will be shown. From then on a new episode every Friday until April 25.

Is there a trailer?

Yes a trailer for Dope Thief has now been released by Apple TV Plus which you can watch below...

Dope Thief Trailer 2024 | Apple Tv | Dope Thief Brian Tyree Henry | Dope Thief Series Trailer | - YouTube Watch On

Dope Thief plot

Dope Thief follows Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and his best friend Manny (Wagner Moura) who have been close since meeting in a juvenile prison almost twenty years ago. The pair have developed a scam where they use fake badges and DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) jackets to pose as federal agents and confiscate drugs and money from small-time drug dealers. The dealers they usually target are too small to seek revenge and too guilty to involve the police. But one day, they rob a house in the countryside and walks away with life-changing amounts of cash. However, it belongs to a big-time crime lord who is willing to kill to get it back. Ray decides he wants out of the scam forever, but whether the victim of his latest hit or Manny will let him just walk away is another matter.

Dope Thief cast — Brian Tyree Henry as Ray

Brian Tyree Henry plays Ray in Dope Thief. He’s also starred in Bullet Train, Eternals, Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, Atlanta, The Woman in the Window and Big Mouth. Brian has also voiced characters in Transformers One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Magician’s Elephant.

Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Who else is starring in Dope Thief?

Dope Thief also features Narcos star Wagner Moura as Ray’s partner-in-crime Manny. Amir Arison (The Blacklist), Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Prodigy), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible), Nesta Cooper, Will Pullen, Liz Caribel, Dustin Nguyen and Jared Johnston also star.

Behind the scenes and more on Dope Thief

Dope Thief is created by Apple Studios and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Peter Craig (The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick) and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott (Gladiator, The Martian, Alien, Blade Runner), as well as David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.