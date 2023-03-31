Meet the Murder Mystery 2 cast: who's who in the crime comedy

One of the biggest Netflix movies is back, as Murder Mystery 2 brings back Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a couple solving an international crime while abroad on holiday... again.

Murder Mystery was Netflix's most-watched film when it debuted in 2019, and the crime comedy told the story of a holidaying couple who found themselves at the center of a string of murders.

In Murder Mystery 2, the crime-busting couple have started their own investigation agency, but are struggling to get the new business off the ground — until a kidnapping catapults them back into more comic capers.

So who do the detective duo meet on this adventure, which takes them to Paris and the Caribbean? Let's meet the Murder Mystery 2 cast...

Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz

Adam Sandler (right) in Murder Mystery 2. (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Nick Spitz is a former New York City police officer and detective — in the original movie he learnt to be more honest with his wife, and now they co-own a failing detective agency.

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has been in some of the biggest comedies of all time. He's been in 90s classics like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy and The Wedding Singer, as well as noughties hits like 50 First Dates and The Longest Yard.

As well as comedies, Sandler has a legacy in dramatic roles with the likes of Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and Uncut Gems, the latter of which netted him lots of acting awards.

Since 2016 Sandler has mainly been making feature movies for Netflix, thanks to a distribution deal, including The Ridiculous 6, Hustle, Hubie Halloween and the original Murder Mystery.

Jennifer Aniston as Aubrey Spitz

Jennifer Aniston (left) in Murder Mystery 2. (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Nick's long-suffering wife, Aubrey was a New York hairdresser before her fateful European trip in the first Murder Mystery, but now she co-owns the struggling investigation business with him.

Another hugely successful comedy star, Aniston is almost definitely best known for her lead role in Friends, as she played Rachel for the entire ten-season run.

However Aniston has been in a lot more with some of her biggest roles including Marley & Me, We're the Millers, Horrible Bosses and its sequel, Just Go With It, Bruce Almighty and He's Just Not That Into You.

Recently, Aniston has been working in more dramatic roles including the Apple TV Plus drama The Morning Show and movies Cake and The Yellow Birds. She's also won plenty of awards, both for her role in Friends and for subsequent projects.

Adeel Akhtar as Maharajah Vikram Govindan

Adeel Akhtar (right) in Murder Mystery 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Maharajah is one of the survivors from the original Murder Mystery, who ended up befriending the Spitzes. However, when he's kidnapped, they spring into action, which is the plot of the sequel.

Adeel Akhtar is a prolific British actor who's been in lots, so you've probably seen him in something. He won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his role in Murdered by My Father, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the same group for playing Wilson Wilson in Utopia, and was also nominated for a British Academy Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for playing Ali in Ali & Ava.

Beyond that he played Faisal in Four Lions, Inspector Lestrade in Enola Holmes and its sequel, Naveed in The Big Sick, Dan Rider in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Aditya Singh in Sweet Tooth and Andy Fisher in Sherwood.

Oh, and he was in the original Murder Mystery of course.

John Kani as Colonel Ulenga

John Kani as Colonel Ulenga. (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Another returning character from Murder Mystery, who was connected to that crime yet was ultimately innocent, the Colonel has clearly forged a friendship with the Spitzes — and now he's ready to help or hinder them in another crime.

John Kani is a South African actor who some audiences might recognize best as the father of Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, also having voiced Rafiki in The Lion King.

Kani is also an accomplished stage actor and playwright.

Mark Strong as Miller

Mark Strong as Miller. (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Miller is a SAS Commander who arrives at the scene of the crime after the Maharajah is kidnapped, along with a team of SAS soldiers. He could be there to help, or get in the way of the investigation.

Mark Strong is a very busy British actor who's in loads each year. Some of his biggest projects have been Kingsmen: The Secret Service and its sequel, Shazam! recent Oscar-nominee Tar, Stardust, Kick-Ass, 1917, Sherlock Holmes, Robin Hood, Oliver Twist, Zero Dark Thirty, The Eagle. The list goes on and on.

Soon, Strong is set to be in the Dune spin-off TV show.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Sekou

Jodie Turner-Smith (left) in Murder Mystery 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

One of the attendees of the Maharajah's party, who naturally becomes a suspect, is the Countess Sekou. She's at the party with Zurin Villanueva's Imani — could they be working together?

Jodie Turner-Smith is a British actress who's perhaps best known for playing the lead role in AMC's Anne Boleyn, and in the TV realm she's also had starring roles in Nightflyers and The Last Ship. Movie roles include After Yang, another Netflix movie White Noise, and also playing Queen in Queen & Slim.

Enrique Arce as Francisco

Enrique Arce as Francisco. (Image credit: Netflix)

Another party attendee, Francisco naturally ends up as another suspect, and he doesn't have the benefit of being in the first Murder Mystery to act as a character witness.

TV fans will likely recognize Enrique Arce from Money Heist, in which he plays antagonist Arturo Román, or Knightfall where he plays the recurring character of the Catalan Ambassador. He's also in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Mélanie Laurent as Claudette

Mélanie Laurent as Claudette. (Image credit: Netflix)

Yet another party attendee, Claudette has something of a femme fatale air about her, which makes her a major suspect.

This is far from Mélanie Laurent's first Netflix original, as the French actress starred in Oxygen and 6 Underground. She's also been in Operation: Finale, Inglorious Basterds and Now You See Me.

Murder Mystery 2 is released worldwide on Netflix on March 31, 2023.