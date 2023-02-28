Netflix Top 10 now — most popular TV shows and movies
Want to know the Netflix Top 10 now? You've come to the right place...
Here we will show you what the Netflix Top 10 now is for TV shows and movies both in the United States and the United Kingdom.
We will also link to all our great content around those TV shows and movies so you know where to find more information about them and discover whether they're right for you.
We will update the Netflix Top 10 now article regularly as the list is constantly moving as new shows and movies take off and land on the streaming service.
It will be interesting to see if new releases like Too Hot to Handle: Germany will soon be making the Top 10s.
It's notable that today the US and UK Netflix charts have the same number ones for both TV shows and movies. However, there are plenty of differences too!
Plus if you want to find out great TV shows to watch on Netflix and other streaming services check out our best TV shows streaming this week article.
Netflix Top 10 now — TV Shows in US
2. Murdaugh Murders
3. Perfect Match
4. Triptych
5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5
6. You season 4
7. Married at First Sight
9. Full Swing
10. Physical: 100
Netflix Top 10 now — Movies in US
2. The Strays
4. Minions: The Rise of Gru
6. 2 Guns
7. Sing 2
8. You People
10. Trolls
Netflix Top 10 now — TV Shows in UK
2. Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5
3. Murdaugh Murders
4. Red Rose
5. You season 4
6. Triptych
7. Below Deck Sailing Yacht
8. Perfect Match
10. Meet Marry Murder
Netflix Top 10 now — Movies in UK
2. The Strays
3. Nocebo
4. Minions: The Rise of Gru
6. All Quiet on the Western Front
7. The Boss
8. Page Eight
9. Hangman
10. Trolls
