Netflix Top 10 now — most popular TV shows and movies

Is Outer Banks top of the Netflix Top 10 now?

Here we will show you what the Netflix Top 10 now is for TV shows and movies both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

We will also link to all our great content around those TV shows and movies so you know where to find more information about them and discover whether they're right for you.

We will update the Netflix Top 10 now article regularly as the list is constantly moving as new shows and movies take off and land on the streaming service.

It will be interesting to see if new releases like Too Hot to Handle: Germany will soon be making the Top 10s.

It's notable that today the US and UK Netflix charts have the same number ones for both TV shows and movies. However, there are plenty of differences too!

Plus if you want to find out great TV shows to watch on Netflix and other streaming services check out our best TV shows streaming this week article.

Netflix Top 10 now — TV Shows in US

New Amsterdam is a huge hit on Netflix. (Image credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

1. Outer Banks season 3

2. Murdaugh Murders

3. Perfect Match

4. Triptych

5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5

6. You season 4

7. Married at First Sight

8. New Amsterdam season 5

9. Full Swing

10. Physical: 100

Netflix Top 10 now — Movies in US

We Have a Ghost is the biggest movie on US Netflix right now (Image credit: Netflix)

1. We Have A Ghost

2. The Strays

3. The Woman King

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru

5. Your Place or Mine

6. 2 Guns

7. Sing 2

8. You People

9. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

10. Trolls

Netflix Top 10 now — TV Shows in UK

Red Rose is a big hit on UK Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

1. Outer Banks season 3

2. Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5

3. Murdaugh Murders

4. Red Rose

5. You season 4

6. Triptych

7. Below Deck Sailing Yacht

8. Perfect Match

9. Physical: 100

10. Meet Marry Murder

Netflix Top 10 now — Movies in UK

The Strays is fighting it out for the top spot, but is currently number two (Image credit: Netflix)

1. We Have A Ghost

2. The Strays

3. Nocebo

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru

5. Your Place or Mine

6. All Quiet on the Western Front

7. The Boss

8. Page Eight

9. Hangman

10. Trolls