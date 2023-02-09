The Night Agent: release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know about the thriller series

The Night Agent is a 10-episode thriller series that follows an FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House where he's in charge of an emergency phone line that never rings. Until one day, it does.

The series is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, and has been adapted for TV by showrunner Shawn Ryan who is known for his work on The Shield and S.W.A.T. The idea for the adaptation came after Shawn read the original book in lockdown, according to Deadline.

With a great cast and plenty of thrills ahead, The Night Agent looks like it'll be the perfect fit for anyone after a twisty tale of conspiracy and intrigue, and we've already had our first look thanks to a teaser trailer.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's The Night Agent.

The Night Agent arrives on Netflix on March 23, 2023. All episodes will be available from this date making it the perfect series to binge watch.

The Night Agent plot

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. (Image credit: Netflix)

According to Netflix, the plot "follows a low-level FBI agent who works nights in the basement of the White House manning a phone line for undercover spies that never rings. But one day, it does, setting into motion a chain of events that uncovers a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office."

Series creator Shawn Ryan also told Netflix more about the lead character, saying: "Peter doesn’t exist in the novel as some kind of unbeatable killing machine superhero. He’s an FBI agent, so he has some training, but he’s not Jason Bourne.

"He’s not a trained assassin. He’s very much an underdog in the middle of all this. He’s someone who, when he’s in a fight, those bruises stick around. He’s not just miraculously recovered immediately afterwards."

The Night Agent cast

Hong Chau as Diane Farr. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Kings of Summer star Gabriel Basso leads the cast as Peter Sutherland, the low-level FBI agent who works in the White House's basement. So far his job has been pretty quiet, but when the emergency line rings he finds himself involved in a dangerous conspiracy.

Oscar nominee Hong Chau, who recently starred in The Whale and The Menu plays the role of Diane Farr, and Luciane Buchanan plays a terrified civilian named Rose Larkin who Peter must protect and work alongside.

Other cast includes Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano, Phoenix Raei and D.B. Woodside.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a short teaser has been released for The Night Agent and it doesn't give much away! It's action packed and we get a glimpse of what to come, showing what happens when the phone in the basement that never rings suddenly does.

Take a look below...