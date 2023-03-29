Netflix taps The Night Agent for a second season

On the heels of The Night Agent becoming one of the most-watched new series on Netflix, the streamer rewarded the spy thriller with a second season pickup.

Netflix announced that The Night Agent would return for a second season after the series landed in the top spot of the weekly Netflix Top 10 list with an astonishing 168 million hours viewed in its first week alone.

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, was quick to praise the series and the talented cast and crew that bring the series to life. “We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world. Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

Creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan was thrilled at the news. “The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

The Night Agent is based on The Night Agent: A Novel by Matthew Quirk. The story follows a low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who has been assigned an overnight shift at the White House. Sutherland’s only responsibility is to answer the phone that never rings. But when it does, it changes his life forever when he meets a young woman, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), whose life has also been completely upended. They have to trust each other to find answers because there’s danger at every turn and the threat goes all the way to the White House.

The series also stars Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akinbola, D.B. Woodside and Sarah Desjardins.

The complete first season of The Night Agent is available to stream now on Netflix.