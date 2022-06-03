The Menu: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

Get ready to make a reservation for one messed-up dining experience, as the 2022 movie The Menu prepares to serve up a dark comedy treat for audiences. So what does The Menu have cooking up? (OK, think we’ve gotten all food/restaurant puns out of our system now).

In addition to an all-star cast, many members of the creative team behind The Menu have connections to one of the best shows on TV, Succession. This includes producer Adam McKay, director Mark Mylod and one half of the screenwriting team, Will Tracy. Is The Menu going to have the same satirical bite the HBO show has?

Here is everything we know about The Menu.

The Menu’s release date is currently set for November 18 in both the US and UK.

With that release date in the crux of awards season, will The Menu be hoping for some Oscar consideration or will it be more of a fun alternative to your usual awards fare? Could it have both?

It’s possible the movie looks to build some buzz ahead of its release with screenings at fall film festivals, though nothing has been announced at this time.

What is The Menu plot?

The Menu is an original idea from screenwriters Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The movie is being described as a mix of comedy, horror and thriller elements while being set at an exclusive high-class dining experience. Here is the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures:

"A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises."

Who is in The Menu cast?

The Menu is not short on star power, as its top billing includes Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

Ralph Fiennes is a Hollywood veteran, having starred in memorable movies like Schindler’s List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener, the Harry Potter franchise and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He also has another 2022 movie, The Forgiven. Fiennes plays chef Slowik in The Menu.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult are the main couple in the movie, Margot and Tyler. Both Taylor-Joy and Hoult have been rising stars over the last few years. Taylor-Joy has starred in The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit and Last Night in Soho. In 2022, she appeared in The Northman and also has Amsterdam coming out. Hoult first got noticed in About a Boy, but more recently he has broken out thanks to roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite and the Hulu original series The Great.

The rest of The Menu cast are no slouches either. Filling things out are Janet McTeer (Ozark, Albert Nobbs), John Leguizamo (Encanto, Moulin Rouge!), Hong Chau (Downsizing, Watchmen), Judith Light (Julia, Transparent), Reed Birney (House of Cards, Home Before Dark), Paul Adelstein (True Story, Prison Break), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Maid), Arturo Castro (Mr. Corman, Broad City), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical — The Series) and Rob Yang (Succession, The Resident).

Is there a The Menu trailer?

A teaser/trailer for The Menu is available, previewing the one-of-a-kind dinner:

Who is The Menu director?

Mark Mylod is directing The Menu. Much of Mylod’s career has come on the TV side, directing episodes of Shameless (both the US and UK version), Entourage, Games of Thrones and Succession, including four episodes of the most recent season 3. Mylod is also an executive producer on Succession. His movie credits prior to The Menu are Ali G Indahouse, The Big White and What’s Your Number.