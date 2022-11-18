Beware foodies, The Menu looks to offer up a hilariously dark take on fine dining culture and some of the types of people who partake in it. If that sounds appetizing to you, then great, because The Menu is now playing around the world.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult and from creatives who have worked together on the hit series Succession, The Menu sees a group upper-class diners head to a private island for a special tasting experience with a world-renowned chef. However, the chef's elaborate menu is far from what they expected.

Here's how you can watch The Menu right now.

How to watch The Menu in movie theaters

The Menu is currently playing in movie theaters in the US, UK and other locations around the world. To find out where The Menu is playing near you, you can check the website of your local theater to see if it is playing there, or you can find out everywhere it is playing near you with Fandango (opens in new tab).

Trips to the movie theater can be expensive, so if you’re interested in trying to make it more affordable, you should look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs offer discounted tickets, occasional free tickets or a monthly allotment of tickets at a flat rate, as well as deals on concessions and more. These can also be a good gift if you have a movie fanatic in your life this holiday season.

Is The Menu streaming?

No, The Menu is playing exclusively in movie theaters right now. However, based on a few key factors we can make some educated guesses on when and where The Menu may be made available for at-home viewing, either digital on-demand or streaming.

First, The Menu is a Searchlight Picture, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, which of course owns Disney Plus and Hulu. Considering The Menu's R rating and subject matter, US audiences are more likely to find it on Hulu when it does make its streaming debut than the family-friendly Disney Plus. In the UK, since there is no Hulu, The Menu would probably go to Disney Plus, but under the Star banner. This is just a guess right now (albeit an educated one) as no announcement about The Menu's streaming plan has been shared.

As far as the when, the new normal for movies to make the move to at-home digital viewing (streaming or on-demand) is about 30-45 days. It may take longer, but that's pretty much the bare minimum now.

We'll update this piece as info about The Menu's digital and streaming debuts become available.

What else you need to know about The Menu

The Menu is getting some strong reviews, including from What to Watch, as our The Menu review calls the movie "deliciously good fun." Looking at the broader picture, The Menu has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 91% (as of November 18).

The movie is directed by Mark Mylod and written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. Adam McKay is on board as a producer.

Watch The Menu trailer right here to get a taste of what’s in store when you watch the movie.