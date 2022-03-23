Julia: everything we know about the new series starring Sarah Lancashire

Julia Child is getting another go on TV, as the famous TV chef from the 1960s public TV show The French Chef will be the subject of the eponymously titled new series, Julia. British TV star Sarah Lancashire is set to play Child.

This is not the first time that Julia Child has been portrayed on screen. The 2009 movie Julie & Julia saw Meryl Streep play Child (and earn an Oscar nomination for it), with Amy Adams and Stanley Tucci co-starring. While that movie covered both storylines of Streep’s Child and Adams' Julie, this new series will focus solely on Child’s life and career and has the support of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Here is everything you need to know about Julia.

Julia will premiere on March 31 on HBO Max for US audiences, as part of what's new on the streaming service in March. The first three episodes of the eight-episode series will be made available on March 31. After the debut, a single new episode will be released every week until the show’s finale on May 5.

Julia will take a bit longer to get to UK audiences, as the show has a premiere date of April 12 on Sky Atlantic.

Sarah Lancashire will play Julia Child in the new series. US audiences may not be familiar with Lancashire, but she is the star of the popular UK series Happy Valley, for which she won a BAFTA in 2017. Season 3 of Happy Valley is arriving on BBC1 in the UK some time in 2022.

Lancashire has also appeared on TV series like Coronation Street, Skins, 2007’s Oliver Twist mini series, Doctor Who, 2009’s Wuthering Heights mini series, The Accident and Last Tango in Halifax (another BAFTA win). Movie fans may also recognize her from appearances in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday and the Prime Video movie Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley

Who is in the Julia cast?

Starring alongside Lancashire in Julia is David Hyde Pierce as Child’s husband, Paul Child. David Hyde Pierce is best known for his role on Fraiser playing Dr. Niles Crane, a role he won four Emmys for. He has also starred in the likes of Sleepless in Seattle, A Bug’s Life, Wet Hot American Summer, The Good Wife and more.

Other cast members include Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Brittany Bradford (Fear the Walking Dead), Fran Kranz (Homecoming) and Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

Guest stars on Julia are going to include Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), Judith Light (Tick, tick…Boom!) and James Cromwell (Succession)

What is the Julia plot?

The series is all about the life of Julia Child and how she became one of the most famous TV chefs ever. Here is the official synopsis from HBO Max:

"Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular 'joie de vivre,' the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic."

Is there a Julia trailer?

HBO Max has released a trailer for Julia, which showcases Lancashire’s performance and some of the challenges she faced professionally and personally as she became a sensation: