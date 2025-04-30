Apple TV Plus adds seductive French period drama about Napoleon's personal chef who turns spy

Apple TV Plus has added Carême, a racy French historical drama based on the true story of the world's first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, who even baked Napoleon's wedding cake.

The eight-part story — note the first two episodes have been added today [Wednesday, April 30] with the remaining episodes then added weekly — follows Antonin (Benjamin Voisin), who is born just before the French Revolution. He rises from terribly poor beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon's Europe.

But while suave Antonin dreams of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent attracts the attention of powerful politicians who want him to spy for France.

His journey begins when he’s called upon to save Napoleon's life and is rewarded by being appointed his personal chef. But when he's asked to spy for leading politicians, including diplomat Talleyrand (Jérémie Renier), he’s forced to choose between duty, fame, and revenge.

Jérémie Renier as French diplomat Talleyrand (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"I didn't know much about Carême, so I did a lot of research," says 28-year-old French star Voisin, who plays him. "He's credited with popularising the chef's toque hat and the sequencing of starters, mains and desserts. We also see his legacy in the magnificent croquembouche wedding cake.

“I play him as a young cook recruited to create beautiful dinners for Napoleon, who uses food as a 'softener' during his political talks. It's an exciting ride, from the madness of the kitchen to presenting dishes to dignitaries — and it will make you hungry."

Lyna Khoudri and Benjamin Voisin as lovers Henriette and Antonin Carême (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Although it’s based on a true story, there are some fictional elements. Among the other characters are Antonin’s mysterious lover, Henriette (Lyna Khoudri) and Antonin’s protégé, Agathe (Alice Da Luz)

Plus Frank Molinaro plays Napoleon with Maud Wyler as his wife, Joséphine

"I went to culinary school for the role and trained with a great chef," explains Voisin. "I hope this series inspires people to take up cooking. Or if you go out to dinner, hopefully it will inspire you to eat French!”

Having recently finally watched Apple TV Plus's brilliant series Drops of God, which is set in the world of wine, I will certainly add Carême to my watchlist. From the brilliant Slow Horses to hilarious comedy Loop, Apple TV Plus is making some of the best TV available at the moment. Let’s hope Carême is another corker.

The real-life Carême, who became known as the Chef of Kings, also cooked for the future King George IV and Tsar Alexander I of Russia. The series was inspired by Ian Kelly’s biography, "Cooking for Kings".

Carême's first two episodes were added to Apple TV Plus today [Wednesday, April 30], with the rest being added weekly.

