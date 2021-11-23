Disney will help movie fans everywhere celebrate the holidays this year with their latest animated musical, Encanto, which is getting a global release on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Encanto is set to mark a first for Disney, being the studio’s first movie that will be centered on Latinx characters (Coco, for anyone wondering, is a Pixar movie). Here is the official synopsis for Encanto:

“Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

The Encanto voice cast is led by Stephanie Beatrix (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Mirabel and includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo and more. Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith are the directors with original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Interested? Read on to learn how you can watch Encanto when it releases on Nov. 24.

How to watch ‘Encanto’

When Encanto is released on Nov. 24 it will do so exclusively in theaters. Moviegoers are going to have to get used to this fact again, as the regular practice of releasing films on streaming right away during a majority of the pandemic is going to become a more selective process.

To make plans to see Encanto in theaters, all you need to do is check your local theater listings (be it through sites like Fandango or your local movie theater website) to see if/when it is playing. Then you can either choose to purchase your tickets ahead of time or grab them at the theater.

If you’re ready to start making more regular trips to the theater again but are wondering if there is a way to make it less expensive, then definitely check out What to Watch’s list of best movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounts, promos and in some instances flat monthly rates to watch movies.

Also, when heading out to the theater, please make sure to double check your local mask and vaccine guidelines to ensure you and everyone else in the theater has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Is ‘Encanto’ streaming?

Exclusive means exclusive, so no, Encanto will not be available for streaming on Nov. 24. However, we know exactly when and where we will be able to watch the latest Disney animated musical on streaming.

It was announced in the list of new titles coming to Disney Plus in December that Encanto will premiere on the streaming service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The movie will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers at no extra cost.

A Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year commitment), but can also be bundled with other streaming services that Disney owns, including ESPN Plus and Hulu for $13.99 a month, or, starting Dec. 21, Hulu with Live TV will add Disney Plus (and ESPN Plus) as standard with its service for both new and existing customers at a starting price of $69.99.