Amsterdam: release date, cast and everything we know about the David O. Russell movie

David O. Russell is back with a brand new movie in 2022 called Amsterdam. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker hasn’t had a new movie since 2015’s Joy, but he still knows how to put together a cast as Amsterdam is as star-studded as any of his previous outings.

The first big details for Amsterdam came about from the CinemaCon 2022 convention, so here is everything we know about this latest movie from David O. Russell.

Amsterdam releases on November 4 in the US and UK.

This would make the gap between David O. Russell movies just shy of seven years, as his last movie, Joy, was released around Christmas in 2015.

The fall release date also puts Amsterdam in the thick of the awards season, a common theme for his recent offerings. Russell rolled out three straight Best Picture nominees in The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle between 2010 and 2013, with the three movies amassing 25 Oscar nominations between them and three wins — two for The Fighter with Christian Bale and Melissa Leo’s supporting performances and one for Silver Linings Playbook for Jennifer Lawrence as Best Actress. Can Russell return to the Oscars and possibly snag a win for himself with Amsterdam?

Before Amsterdam’s November release date, there is a chance it will get its first screening at one of the major fall film festivals (Toronto, Telluride, Venice).

Who is in the Amsterdam cast?

The last few David O. Russell movies have featured incredible ensembles of A-list talent. Amsterdam will be no different and can stack up with just about any of the director’s previous group of actors.

The main trio for the movie appear to be Christian Bale (who worked with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle), Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Barbie) and John David Washington (Tenet, BlackKklansman), both of whom are working with Russell for the first time. Other cast members include Rami Malek (No Time to Die), Zoe Saldana (Avatar: The Way of Water), Chris Rock (Fargo, Madagascar), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Northman), Timothy Olyphant (Justified, The Book of Boba Fett), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Michael Shannon (Nine Perfect Strangers), Matthias Schoenarts (The Old Guard), Mike Myers (Shrek, The Pentaverate), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro.

Outside of Bale, Robbie and Washington playing the main group of friends, there is no word on who any of the characters are the cast is playing.

A couple of names are absent from that list, notably Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. Lawrence and Cooper starred in the last three Russell movies (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy). But there are a lot of enticing new additions to make up for the pair.

What is the Amsterdam plot?

Amsterdam is set during the early part of the 20th century and revolves around Bale, Robbie and Washington’s characters. According to the trailer footage shown at CinemaCon, the story is somewhat based on real events.

Here is the synopsis as provided by IMDb:

"Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history."

Is there an Amsterdam trailer?

Footage of Amsterdam was shown to CinemaCon audiences, but it has not been made available online. However, we do have some details as to what the footage showed.

Per Deadline , the trailer starts with De Niro questioning Bale, Robbie and Washington about their past. A voiceover from Bale says that the three "formed a pact and swore to protect each other no matter what. But sometimes life is perfect until it’s not."

The last bit that Deadline shared was of Chris Rock, Bale and Taylor Swift standing around a coffin and Rock saying that he, the Black guy, is going to get blamed for the dead white man in the coffin.

Who is David O. Russell?

As we’ve touched upon already, David O. Russell is an Oscar-nominated writer/director that was on a pretty good hot streak in the early and mid 2010s. But he didn’t just pop out of nowhere. Russell has been making movies since the ‘90s.

Russell’s list of feature directing credits include Spanking the Monkey, Flirting With Disaster, Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees, The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy. He also directed the movie Accidental Love, but under the alias Stephen Greene.